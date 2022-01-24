Return to N’Delta, Ex-militants beg companies

News Top Stories

Ex-militants in the Delta region at the weekend begged multinational companies and others that had left the region for lack of security to come back, saying that the former militants have now embraced peace and are desirous of development of the region.

 

The former warlords also called on interventionist agencies to work together to sustain the peace that the region is enjoying now and ensure the development of the region.

 

They spoke at the weekend in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during a regional peace summit to sensitise people on the need to advance the peace currently enjoyed in the region.

 

One of the participants at the summit and a former militant, Nature Dumale Kieghe, said as former militants who keyed into the vision of the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio, they had resolved to work for a new and better Niger Delta.

 

He said: “It is important to sensitise our people towards a peaceful Niger Delta and create a friendly environment that will attract development, multinational companies and other foreign investors to the region.

 

“We, who once carried guns, are now here to preach the message of peace to our people in the region. Peace is the only way we can have the developed environment that we dream of. Peace is the only way to attract the multinationals, investors and also be gainfully employed.

 

Nature maintained that peace remains a vital tool to attract investors to the region, which he said would in turn create business and job opportunities for the people. Kieghe said: “Companies that have left the Niger Delta because of insecurity need to return, this is the purpose for sensitisation.

 

We are blessed with an environment that is supposed to prosper us; we can only enjoy our natural resources if there is a peaceful environment.

 

He said a major setback to the development of the Niger Delta was the absence of proper coordination among key stakeholders adding that beyond hampering the development of the region, illegal refining of petroleum products was life threatening and dangerous to the ecosystem.

The sensitisation programme commenced in Bayelsa State with 150 Niger Delta youths in attendance and would be held across the nine states of the region to create adequate awareness.

 

Meanwhile, the former militants have condemned the proliferation of illegal refineries in the region, lamenting that such have had adverse effect on the development of the region, beginning with the companies that had left the region following militancy to return to the region promising uninterrupted peace

 

