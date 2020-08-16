Politics

Return to PDP, Akinyelure tells Mimiko, Agboola others

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comments Off on Return to PDP, Akinyelure tells Mimiko, Agboola others

The Senator representing Ondo Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has urged the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr.  Olusegun Mimiko and the incumbent Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi to retrace their steps to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the overall development of the state.
Senator Akinyelure, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said that the people of Ondo State were tired of the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), hence the need for PDP to come together and form a united front with a view to winning the forthcoming governorship election.
He said he still holds Dr. Mimiko as part of the mass movement that elected him and enabled him to serve two terms in high esteem as a political leader, but appealed to him to jettison his plan on Hon Ajayi to join forces with the PDP family so that they would be able to flush out this present administration, which had brought the state back to square one in this last four years.
Akinyelure said: “Remember the mass movement of coalition of parties that came together to make you governor for eight years. We all stood by you to make his dream a reality. Today it is history. Therefore, one good turn deserves another.
“We love our former governor as we want him to retrace his steps back to where he belongs and be a party to the success story that will make an Akure man in Ondo Central to be the next governor. This support from you will make all of us your first 11 in our outing to NASS in 2011 to forget and forgive your past mistakes to form a new political family under PDP to move Ondo State forward to greater heights of development.
“He should at this point reciprocate this gesture for Eyitayo Jedege and for people like me who was so absolutely loyal to him to support him for his eight years in the face of provocation and intimidation from political opponents, but I never yielded but helped see him through to be governor twice.”
He urged Dr. Mimiko to drop the plans to divide the votes of PDP in the coming election that will produce Jegede as the next governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

NDDC: Drama, intrigues as Reps probe alleged sleaze

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives has been the cynosure of eyes as the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) gets underway in the lower chamber. PHILIP NYAM relives the proceedings The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has of late been in the news for the wrong reasons. However, this did not start today as […]
Politics

Buhari has no reason to retain service chiefs, says Mwadkwon

Posted on Author MUSA PAM,

Hon. Dr. Simon Mwadkwon Fwet represents Barkin Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the Federal House Representatives. In this interview with MUSA PAM, the lawmaker appraises the All Progressives Congress (APC) admini,stration under President Muhammadu Buhari in the last five years using his campaign promises as parameter and also talks about internal democracy among […]
Politics

C’River NASS caucus warns Fani-Kayode over Ayade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Members of the National Assembly have warned former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode against dabbling into Cross River State politics, saying he should mind his business. The warning comes against the backdrop of the claim by the former Presidential spokesperson to President Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Committee that he will dump the party alongside several other […]

%d bloggers like this: