Return to PDP, Akinyelure tells Mimiko, Agboola others

The Senator representing Ondo Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, has urged the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and the incumbent Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi to retrace their steps to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the overall development of the state.

Senator Akinyelure, who is the Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, said that the people of Ondo State were tired of the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), hence the need for PDP to come together and form a united front with a view to winning the forthcoming governorship election.

He said he still holds Dr. Mimiko as part of the mass movement that elected him and enabled him to serve two terms in high esteem as a political leader, but appealed to him to jettison his plan on Hon Ajayi to join forces with the PDP family so that they would be able to flush out this present administration, which had brought the state back to square one in this last four years.

Akinyelure said: “Remember the mass movement of coalition of parties that came together to make you governor for eight years. We all stood by you to make his dream a reality. Today it is history. Therefore, one good turn deserves another.

“We love our former governor as we want him to retrace his steps back to where he belongs and be a party to the success story that will make an Akure man in Ondo Central to be the next governor. This support from you will make all of us your first 11 in our outing to NASS in 2011 to forget and forgive your past mistakes to form a new political family under PDP to move Ondo State forward to greater heights of development.

“He should at this point reciprocate this gesture for Eyitayo Jedege and for people like me who was so absolutely loyal to him to support him for his eight years in the face of provocation and intimidation from political opponents, but I never yielded but helped see him through to be governor twice.”

He urged Dr. Mimiko to drop the plans to divide the votes of PDP in the coming election that will produce Jegede as the next governor.

