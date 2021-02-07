Return to prayers, word of God, Pastor Eyedoude tells clerics

Pastor Tamarakuro Seth Eyedoude is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Glory Family Church, Yenagoa Bayelsa State. In this interview with Pauline Onyibe, he narrates how it all started and some of his prophesies that have come to pass. Excerpts…

How did it all start?

I went into the ministry from a very humble background. I was once in a circular world. I was trained by the UAC. When they were retrenching people there, I wasn’t one of those sacked but I said instead of them to retrench those people, let me go because I will always find job because of my profession. The most important chapter is discovering who you are. I discovered that I was called to work with God. Only recently, my father told me that somebody told him when I was born, in fact the midwife who nursed me, said ‘that this your son is a child of God; so train him that way’. I was in Jehovah’s Witness and my father is a Jehovah’s Witness as I speak with you. My grandfather’s, both maternal and paternal, are also Jehovah’s Witnesses. But I discovered myself and I was led to Christ by Daddy Kumuyi at Gbagada. I became born again in 1986, but went back for a while. Eventually in 1989, I rededicated myself to Christ through Dr. Anyamewe’s church in Lagos. He was the first person who told me that ‘Oga, you have an assignment’. I didn’t know what the assignment was. Eventually, I became an evangelist in 1998 around July. I was somewhere and the Holy Spirit said I want you to sit down to learn. I was wondering what I should sit to learn. At Jehovah’s Witness, the bible is our food even though there is a different interpretation. Eventually, I went to somewhere at Iyana Ipaja and I saw people wearing suits. I asked who are these people and they said bible school students. I said I’m interested. I came back to Bayelsa State and went for a crusade at Nembe. Throughout that Kaiama declaration during all the shootings in was here. God saved me. I returned back to my base in Lagos and by January, I went there.

How did you come about your church after the training?

While I was in the bible school, in 1999 in July God said I have called you. Go preach the word in three phases, preaching, teaching and training. That anywhere you go, preach, the corrupted glory of men will be redeemed and I saw a pond with plenty of fishes.

They couldn’t swim. And I saw a very small golden pipe. I don’t know the source but I saw water dropping little by little into the pond. And after a while, the mud began to fall off their body and they began to swim all over the pond. That was my word that was structured. You cannot force men to change but as they receive the word through your preaching, teaching and training you will be recovering their glory. That is how we have the name the Redeemed Glory.

You said your parents are still Jehovah’s Witness and you said they read the bible a lot. Why did you leave Jehovah’s Witness?

I discovered something in Jehovah’s Witness. We don’t believe in the Holy Spirit. We don’t believe in miracles, healing and all that. When I got married, I began to ask myself a question. They said there is no healing yet there is sickness. How come now? How can the Apostle die with a gift of God? The God that doesn’t die then a gift will die with the apostle. That was how I discovered myself and left the Jehovah’s Witness.

I thought you left because they said their own heaven is here on earth?

That one they are right if we are to follow the bible. If you look at Revelations chapter five, it says ‘we have been redeemed by his blood and we are to reign on earth’. It didn’t say ‘we are to reign in heaven’. Now another question may arise when a man dies where he goes? That is a different question. When a man dies, he goes to paradise. That is also scriptural. In that area, they are right one hundred percent.

So our heaven is on earth here?

Our heaven which is called paradise, we don’t know where it is but God knows the place and we must give him that due but remember that when Jesus returned back to earth, he said that he will be coming with a tabernacle to earth. So it should be here and the wealth with which he is going to build the world as it is in heaven 70 percent of that wealth is Africa. Africa is the richest continent outside Israel on the face of the earth. If you look at every raw material is taken from Africa. Go and investigate. They give us finished product. I remember when I was in the UAC group; we were buying coffee and tea from London but who supplies the coffee and tea Ethiopia and Kenya. And out of this 70 percent, half of that wealth is in Nigeria. Nigeria is the only country where things in the Garden of Eden are complete. All other countries have part outside Israel and yet we are wasting.

Do we now believe in rapture if the heaven is somewhere?

There is school of thought in rapture. Pre tribulation, during tribulation and post tribulation but looking at the bible, I’m still studying ancient script of the bible because he said you will pass through the tribulation. Those who were able to pass through the tribulation will make it and if you look at the seven letters of the churches in revelation, it said if you overcome, I will do this. What do we overcome? So their school of thought pre tribulation, mid tribulation.

Talking about tribulation, can we call this coronavirus one of the tribulations?

If you look at the sign, it is said in the last days in Mathew, it said there will be various kinds of diseases, pandemic. A lot of things will happen in the last days, earthquake upon earthquake, tribe against tribe, nation against nation. But the fact is that we are not really there why because we don’t have one currency yet. Once you see one currency, know that the antichrist is around. Now in a short while we have a cashless society. All these are building towards the coming of the antichrist. And I believe strongly that the anti-Christ is already around because of what happened in America. That was a global fight.

Do you believe in prophesies?

I believe in prophesies. I prophesy a lot. God shows me things and not even one has fallen to the ground. I learnt that you prophesied that Douye Diri was going to be the governor. Yes Governor Diri, Dickson and Sylva – all of them.

Have you been on ground since the time of the late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha?

Alameiseigha’s own I didn’t even know him. I was at Port Harcourt. A friend invited me so that we go and visit his friend. He kept me in the car and went inside to visit the person. So when he returned I asked him where you are coming from. He said he went to see his class mate. I said this person will be governor.

He asked how?

I said he is going to be governor but in the process of choosing him, there will be some blood shed but he will be the governor. Alamco wasn’t even aware. I just told my friend. Most of my prophesies, I tell people who are close to me. I don’t make it open like that. Even Goodluck Jonathan, when he was to become president, I told somebody that this man was going to Abuja. I told him to go and meet him since he knows him.

How do your prophesies come?

I have an agreement with God because prophesies can be faked. It can come through emotions. If you are tied to somebody too much, you might have a wrong prophesy. So I’m very careful. So I told the Lord from day one, I said if you are going to give me any word for the people, it must be backed up with the word in the bible. Anything outside the bible, I won’t say it. When the word comes, I will be preaching the word in the process interpretation will come.

Looking at the proliferation of churches in fact in Yenagoa here, we have more than 100 churches. Like Jehovah’s Witness, they will preach a different thing. In fact every church with their own doctrines. We are not united. How do you see the situation?

It is unfortunate. What should unite us is the name Jesus Christ. Every other thing around are manmade doctrines and it is destructive and that is the way Satan enters into the churches because of human doctrines. For instance, you can wake up one morning, God will just say bless water and drink and you bless water and drank. And you will be ok. The next thing you begin to do other things. A lot of things like that. The problem is not proliferation of churches. It is the indiscipline in the churches. Look at Nigeria and compare the situation to the west. Why are the churches in the West growing? There is only one thing, humility.

Insecurity in the country?

Let me say this, I made it very clear in 2015 that if the APC were involved in the kidnap of the Chibok girls to gain political advantage, in their time insecurity will multiply. That is what is happening.

Since God is always showing you things, are you seeing any end to the insecurity in the country?

Except they get the right people to lead on merit not sentiment or tribalism. They know people that can handle the things. And within three months, Boko haram will be story all these things we are passing through will end.

