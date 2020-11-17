Sports

‘Return to Turin and you’ll be happy’, Juve legend tells Pogba

Struggling Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been told he ‘will be happy again’ if he returns to Juventus by Old Lady legend Claudio Marchisio.
Pogba has admitted to going through the most ‘difficult period’ of his career in recent weeks, with the 27-year-old regularly left out of the Red Devils’ starting team due to his lack of form, goal.com reports.
Marchisio, who spent 25 years in the Juve system and played with Pogba during the Frenchman’s stint in Turin between 2012-16, believes his former protege can achieve happiness if he comes back to Juventus Stadium.
“Please Paul Pogba – Come to Juventus….you will be happy again. Me too,” Marchisio tweeted in response to a post on the social media platform from Pogba.
Along with Real Madrid, Pogba’s former club have been consistently linked with a transfer for the midfielder in recent years, with the France international struggling for consistency in his second stint at Old Trafford.
His national team boss Didier Deschamps believes the struggles Pogba is having at Manchester United are affecting his performances at international level.
“He’s not in his best form, of course. I knew that before the game,” Deschamps told the media after France’s 2-0 loss to Finland.
“This match was meant to give him some rhythm. He knew that he would only play for an hour.
“It’s hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he’s not in one of his better periods.
“Like all players who have a club situation that is not positive, they are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points.”
Pogba has appeared for Manchester United in 11 matches this season, but six of them have been as subsitute appearances, with Bruno Fernandes preferred in an attacking midfield role and Scott McTominay and Fred selected as the holding midfielders.
He admitted to going through the most ‘difficult’ period of his career in England, but revealed his time with France has been a welcome relief.
“I had never known such a difficult period in my career,” he said in an interview with RTL.
“The France team is a breath of fresh air, the group is exceptional, it’s magic.”

