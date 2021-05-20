News

Return to work, govs appeal to JUSUN, PASAN

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

State governors have appealed to the striking judicial workers and parliamentary staff to call off their industrial action and return to work. The state chief executives, who met yesterday, agreed on the payment of certain percentage of the money demanded by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) but said should not be based on budgetary provision.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, explained that the payment would be on monthly internally Revenue Generation (IGR) of each state. He said the forum was not in dialogue with the striking unions but with the representatives of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the speakers of the state Houses of Assembly.

Kayode said: “It is in the interest of Nigeria that they return to work for justice to be dispensed to many Nigerians awaiting trail or justice.” On the strike by workers of Kaduna State government, the governor said each state government including Kaduna State, explained the financial situation of their state how they are trying to manage it. He called for industrial harmony by various labour unions in the country.

Our Reporters

