Return to work, govs appeal to JUSUN, PASAN

State governors have appealed to the striking judicial workers and parliamentary staff to call off their industrial action and return to work.
The state chief executives who met on Wednesday, agreed on the payment of certain percentage of the money demanded by the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) but said it should not be based on budgetary provision.
Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who read the communiqué at the end of the meeting, explained that the payment would be on monthly internally Revenue Generation (IGR) of each state.
He, however, said that the forum was not in dialogue with the striking unions but with the representatives of the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the speakers of the state Houses of Assembly.
“It is in the interest of Nigeria that they return to work for justice to be dispensed to many Nigerians awaiting trail or justice,” Kayode appealed.

Our Reporters

