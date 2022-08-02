Reuben Abati’s outburst against Wike, provocative, insultive – NDYLF

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

A group known as the Niger Delta Youth Leadership Forum (NDYLF) has slammed the former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati over his outburst on the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that they are purpotedly condoning the alleged excesses of Governor Nyosom Wike of Rivers State.

According to the group, Abati’s outburst is a clear attempt to malign and denigrate Governor Wike and the PDP leaders with the description that they are hungry men who allowed Wike to take over the party.

President of the Forum, Richard Akinaka, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the position of Abati is a hatchet job and a clear indication that it is a case of vendetta against Wike adding that his unholy political affiliation and alliance with those who may have commissioned him to use his platform to disparage the character of supposed political enemies.

The statement continued: “Reuben has so far in his conduct not just on Wike alone but other previous altercation with guests on his programme demonstrated his partisanship. Hence, he is not fit to be on such platforms anymore.

“Wike’s records as a successful career lawyer and politician is an open book for even the blind to read and deaf to hear, having risen to a member of the of benchers, from L.G.A chairman to C.O.S. Government House, to minister, to one of the best governors in the history of Nigeria and above all a presidential aspirant who was an embodiment of the aspiration of the entire South as evident in the widespread support he enjoys which is clear frustration to Reuben’s interest.

“A successful Abati in his career at this point should have been an employer of labour in his field to mentor other younger ones or maybe he like the people he promotes want to perpetuate himself and deprive younger ones from growing. Reuben Abati as a presidential spokesman was not a match to the opposition led by Lai Mohammed who deflated and incapacitated him to the extent that Nigerians never knew Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency was perhaps the best.

“If Arise TV wants Nigerians to take it serious and value their services, they must urgently purge the station of blackmailers and public relations contractors.To some of us unlike the Abati’s, what Wike did for the PDP was an act of excellent leadership to keep our democracy competitive.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...