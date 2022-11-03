Reunion: Ugwuanyi’s humility intact 35 years after – Classmates

Classmates of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the 1987 Finance Class of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), have counted the people of Enugu State lucky to have somebody like Ugwuanyi at the helm of affairs of the state, especially at this critical period in the life of the country. Members of the 1987 Finance Class said they were delighted and grateful to God that Ugwuanyi has remained humble, peaceful, focused and visionary as he was during their days in the university, stressing that they are proud of him. The governor’s classmates made the commendation when the governor hosted them to a cultural night dinner held at the Government House, Enugu, as part of their re-union programmes, 35 years after their graduation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...