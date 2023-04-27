Reunion with players excites Teluwo

Businessman and Proprietor of defunct Obanta United and Vigilant Insurance Professionals, Chief Adewale Teluwo, has expressed joy over the reunion novelty match organised for Sunday April 30 by his former players. Teluwo in the 80s and 90s was one of the prominent football club owners who had teams grow from amateur cadre to the elite rank. Some of the players in Chief Teluwo’s team are now coming together to honour the Ijebu high chief who was like a father to them. “I am very happy. The boys are back and now as matured men.

That time, we all stayed together, eat and sleep same place. It was a thing of joy to be in their mist always. “My passion for football is strong and today I am happy that my efforts then were not in vain. Many of the players grew to play for various cadres of the country’s national team and today, they are all doing well as adults. This is a big fulfilment for me,” he said.

The match is being organised by a group of ex-internationals, known as TELUWO SOCCER AMBASSADORS, and will be coordinated by Mr Anthony Ajiboye, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sports. Spokesman of the group, Victor Eghodosa, said a giant trophy would be presented for an annual competition among leading clubs in Lagos to appreciate the efforts made by Chief Teluwo in promoting football from the grassroots level in the last four decades in the country. Expected to be on parade are former football stars like Taribo West, now a pastor, Godwin Okpara, Golden Ajeboh, Festus Odini, Hakeem Ogunlade, Taiwo Enegwa, Sunday Ileubare, Koya Dosunmu, Bala Garba, Victor Eghodosa, Joseph Eberefe, Segun Fetuga, Lookman Olugbode, Wilson Aki and Tobi Cottrel. The former players of Chief Teluwo will trade tackles against former players of Stationery Stores F.C. of Lagos. The match is slated for 3pm on Sunday at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium.