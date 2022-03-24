News

Rev Aderonke Adekoya goes home in blaze of praise

Today, the Nigerian Education ministry and the family of Bishop Wale Adekoya bid final goodbye to an esteemed educator, the late Rev. (Mrs.) Aderonke Adekoya, who slept in the Lord recently. To the family of Adekoya, Aderonke was not just an outstanding teacher and minister of God, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister. It is said that family background in many ways directs the destiny of a child. Adekoya being born to Late Rev. David Adebola Adekola of Onibudo Compound Kudeti, Ibadan and Mrs Rhoda Adetinrin Adekola (nee Makinde) of Aladiye Compound Ikire, Osun State had a significant impact in her life, as both her parents were dedicated teachers and committed Christians. Before the Lord called her, Adekoya was a committed and dedicated teacher who knows her onions. She was an effective communicator.

As a concerned class teacher at Reagan MemoriaI Baptist Girls secondary school, Sabo, Adekoya started Growing up Seminars for Teenage Girls so they can take proper care of themselves, the seminar which later metamorphosed into Hephzibah Foundation.

As a woman who received the best education at every level, Adekoya did her best to impart her knowledge to the younger generation as a teacher. Like many others, she attended the Abadina Primary School University of Ibadan from 1967 to 1973. And then proceeded to Queen’s School, Ibadan from 1973 to 1978 when she obtained her WASC certificate in flying colours in 1978 at the age of sixteen. She proceeded to ALevel classes in Queens School/Government College Moor Plantation, Ibadan. After a year of A-Levels, she gained admission to the prestigious University of Ife where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences (Demography and Social Statistics) from 1979 to 1983. Aderonke served her NYSC at the UNILAG Counselling Centre University of Lagos Akoka. She joined the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission on 23rd January 1985.

She later obtained her Post Graduate Diploma in Education from the University of Lagos Akoka in 1989. Adekoya as a Berean Christian obtained a bachelor’s Degree and a 2’B.A. in Theology from the L.I.F.E Theological Seminary, Ikorodu where she received God’s call to impart Children/Teenagers and their parents. Mrs Adekoya never stops learning. She attends conferences and seminars globally to broaden her vision and equip her to impart more lives.

She joined the Lagos State Teaching Service on January 23, 1985. She worked in the many schools in Lagos state, rising through the ranks as subject teacher, class teacher, HOD, Vice Principal and Principal. After several promotions and transfers to different schools in Lagos, on the 9th of April, 2018, Adekoya, as she is fondly called was transferred to Ikosi Senior High School, Ikosi Ketu to complete the last lap of her Meritorious Service of 35 years to Lagos State Government. To encourage the teachers to put in their best Mrs Adekoya initiated the Diligent Teachers Award Scheme where outstanding teachers are appreciated and celebrated. In every school Mrs Adekoya served she made a tremendous impact on both students and teachers. She is an advocate of busy hands useful life. She conducted vocational training for young school leavers.

Adekoya was also an established author of many books and visual aids with wise and inspirational messages. Some of the most popular books were ‘My wisdom Declaration’; ‘Child protection Policy’; ‘Raising Children God’s own way’ (Book and CD) Fruit of the womb, God’s reward (Book and CD) and many others. Adekoya retired as a member of many professional organisations like English Language Teachers Association of Nigeria, ELTAN; All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPPSS; Nigerian Union of Teachers among others Adekova was a child of God passionate and highly committed to the things of God. She gave her life to Christ in the year 1978. She was born an Anglican, she received Holy Ghost Baptism in 1979. She was an associate Pastor in Shalom International Christian Church, Gbagada.

She had a passion for soul-winning and reaching out to widows and the less privileged. She was involved in many leadership roles in the ministry. Lovely and God-fearing. Until her passing, she was happily married to Bishop Wale Adekoya and blessed with Godfearing children. As she lay to mother earth, Lagos State’s ministry of education mourns the great loss and the enormous gap she left in the ministry that will be hard to fill.

 

