Rev Alia’ll address Benue’s neglect, despair, says Akume

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, in this interview speaks on his experience in the just concluded Governorship and State Assembly elections. The former governor of Benue State expressed optimism that people of the state would gain much from the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia. He also speaks on other issues. CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports

What is your general assessment of the last elections in Benue State?

Thank you very much for that question. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which is charged with the constitutional responsibility of conducting elections in this country, continues to improve on a daily basis. I was at my voting place and voting was orderly, the BVAS were working and it didn’t take a long time for me to cast my vote. I went to a few locations and discovered that the same thing was going on. The whole purpose is to ensure the integrity and the sanctity of the democratic process. INEC has to be commended for the job well done.

As a leader of the APC in the state, what’s your impression about the victory of your party at the Governorship and State Assembly polls?

Let me first of all say that politics is about the interest of the people and when the people are not happy, they speak and they have spoken live and clear that the is time for change and basically, that was what was expressed in the last elections. I was so impressed with the turnout in spite of threats from the Peoples Demo- Akume cratic Party (PDP) promising to unleash violence. Our people were not deterred, the conventional security were there to ensure that the atmosphere was calm and cool for the conduct of the elections in a very purposeful and meaningful manner in line with the provisions of the law.

What are the expectations of Benue people from the new government led by a Catholic Priest?

The people of Benue State are expecting so much from this incoming government. At my own personal level, I was so thrilled with what has happened and I also expect that the new government will live according to the expectations and yearnings of the people of Benue State. We have suffered incalculable damage in the past eight years of the present administration in the state, so the change of the last administration to a new dawn; a dawn of a new era where development is central to the administration of the state to the benefit of our people.

Hon. Minister, you assisted Governor Samuel Ortom to become Governor of Benue State. How will you rate his performance in the last eight years?

I made a comment earlier that I don’t want to comment on the Ortom administration. Ortom was put into office by the Holy Spirit. I wasn’t the one, he said the Holy Spirit made him the governor of Benue State. So I don’t want to talk about that when issues of religion are involved then one has to be careful. Is it true that the Holy Spirit did that? Because initially, it looked like I was the one because that was the story then gradually, it moved over to the Holy Spirit. So when it gets to that level, I withdrew because as a God-fearing man, I have to be careful.

What do you want the incoming government to do to attract development in Benue State?

Well, the incoming (giggles) governor has an elaborate plan for the people of Benue State. He is an indigene, he is aware of the problems that have confronted us, the difficulties we have faced and the deficiencies observed in the provision of essential amenities and the provision of health care services. The issue of schools performance in the state. So there are so many things that are begging for solutions. These will be achieved in synergy with the Asiwaju- Shettima administration. They have made a strong promise to help Benue State to rebuild and recover from the eight years of neglect, hopelessness and wastefulness. With the lofty programmes of the incoming administration, Benue State will take off meaningfully and purposefully.

Like this: Like Loading...