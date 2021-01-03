Rev Fr Barth Ogumelu: Priest, preacher and teacher

On January 4, 2021, people from all walks of life will be gathering at Isuofia, Anambra State to celebrate Rev Fr. Bartholomew Chidiebele Ogumelu at an event to mark 25 years of his priestly ordination. An outstanding priest and teacher, Fr Ogumelu can best be described as a ‘child of fate’.

Born at the dawn of the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War in 1967 to the family of late Mr. and Mrs. Pius Amaechina and Catherine Ilogobe- Akwa Okeke Ogumelu of Ozalla, Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State on June 18, 1967, Father Barth has today attained an enviable height as an outstanding cleric, a dedicated soldier of Christ, an academic giant, a role model, a pace-setter, a philanthropist and an epitome of integrity, with strong mental and physical acuity.

Whatever Ogumelu has attained in life can be attributed to hard work, honesty, unequivocal faith in God and devotion to Mother Mary; a marriage of providence and hardwork. Chimdiebele, meaning in Igbo, “My God is merciful” as Father Barth was fondly called by kith and kin, started his primary education in 1974 at the prestigious St. Theresa’s Primary School but concluded same as pioneer pupils of the then newly built New Layout Primary School, all at Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

His passion to serve God and humanity coupled with his ambition to become a man of God amongst other things were determinant factors that compelled his choice between two desirable options.

He passed excellently both the Seminary qualifying entrance exams, and State Common Entrance examinations topping the list with the best result, with distinction and a government scholarship simultaneously in 1980.

The young Chidi with prayers and total submission to the will of God opted for the seminary. With his admission into St. Paul’s Junior Seminary, Umunuko-Ukpo the young boy Chidi started his journey to the priesthood in September 1980. He later proceeded to All Hallows’ Seminary, Onitsha to wrap up his secondary education as a minor seminarian. There, he obtained Diploma in Latin Language (Lat. Dip) in 1984 and WASCE (1985) all in flying colors. He was then posted to St. Paul’s Seminary, Ukpor, for one year apostolic work from (1985 – 1986), where he taught Latin and English literature.

In November 14th 1986, Chidi was sent to the then Bigard Memorial Seminary (now St. Joseph Major Seminary) Ikot Ekpene where he studied Philosophy with honor; he bagged the Bachelors Degree in Philosophy (B. Phil.) from the Pontifical Urban University, Rome. Afterwards, he spent the next one year in service to the church at the Onitsha Archdiocesan Secretariat Onitsha, he was appointed the Seminarian Assistant Confidential Secretary to the then Archbishop Stephen Ezeanya and the Secretary Monsignor O. P. Achebe. In October 1991, Fr. Barth was sent to Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu for a fouryear theological course.

He was awarded a Bachelor’s in Theology (B.Th) degree from the Pontifical Urban University, Rome. Fr. Barth’s deaconate ordination held on the 16th day of December, 1994and he was later ordained a Catholic priest on the 15th day of July, 1995 by Most Rev Dr. Albert K. Obiefuna the then Roman Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Anambra State, Nigeria.

In the last 25 years, Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Chidiebele Sunday Ogumelu, has from his exemplary Christian life and charismatic ministry proven to be indeed a man of God with a difference given the lives he has touched.

As he celebrates his 25 years, some throwbacks will unveil that he has left a trail of memories and impressions wherever the missions or studies took him; positively challenging and influencing people’s lives. From his many thought-provoking and life-changing teachings, inspiring preaching, retreats and crusades to the sacraments he has reverently administered, foundations of faith he has planted in people, Father Barth embraced the priestly life and ministry to the full.

Ogumelu has a unique way of inspiring people as well as any parish he is posted to bring positive change. Perhaps Father Barth knew earlier on that every assignment has its own unique challenges and faced them squarely leaving no stone unturned in the process.

At Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Fegge, a famed/famous parish in the commercial city of Onitsha, where Fr. Barth first took up the mantle of leadership as a Parish Priest, in a very short time as the Parish Priest he orchestrated a new direction for the mother parish of many and one of the oldest church in Onitsha – he started the renovation of the church structures that has continued after him, bought the plot of land (building) at Zik’s Avenue with vision to a possible expansion; brought in coherence and cohesion; awakened zeal, dynamism and vibrancy in the Christian life of the parishioners.

In January 2003, Father Chidi was appointed to pastor the great Ogbaru parish, Chukwubueze Parish, Ossomala. Chukwubueze is the mother parish of all churches in Ogbaru; one of the biggest and oldest parishes in the Archdiocese of Onitsha. Fr. Barth took up the challenge and within 6 years transformed the Chukwubueze Parish into a pilgrimage center of some sort. A mobilizer, Fr Ogumelu with little or no resources from the locals, galvanized support from prominent members of the community and built a new ultra modern rectory, a new church, chapel of adoration, a church hall/auditorium, an elementary school bock, etc. Fr. Barth also showed his devotion to educational and spiritual life of youths through the founding of the prestigious Divine Model Secondary School (St. Patrick College, Ossomala). Fr Barth’s pastoral responsibility at Ossomala then includes the vast Ogbaru fertile land mass and faithfuls that make up the Chukwubueze Parish as at then – Ossomala, Umunankwo, Mputu, Ogbakuba and Ochuche; and all the Agwes and camps under these 5 communities.

His pastoral prowess which was fully at display at Chukwubueze Parish earned him many aka names: “Okpu uzo enwe ilo”, “Chukwu ka dibia”, “Eze onye omere n’ihu ya”, “Ojenamuo Jesus”, etc. Fr Barth’s skillful and spirit-filled apostolate was also very much at work in his ministry at St. Joseph’s Awka Etiti, St. Dominic’s Yaba, Lagos, Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha;; St. Joseph Catholic Church, Awka Etiti – January, 1996 – August, 1997; Immaculate Heart Parish, Fegge, Onitsha – January, 2000 – January, 2001; Chukwubueze Parish, Ossomala, Ogbaru – January, 2003 – January, 2009 and St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ugwuagba Obosi – January, 2009. It was at St Peter’s Catholic Parish Ugwuagba that the CYON installed him with the title “Eze Ojenamuo”.

At these parishes Fr never rested on his oars, he is always a priest for the people, mentoring, counseling and engaging in prayers for and with the people. His leadership skill and respectful relationship with people is very effortless.

He is always for the people! The Sacerdotal Silver Jubilarian, a man of and for God, who is joyful in serving the Lord, an incurable lover and promoter of justice, a liberal, a man of vision and oratorical acuity.

Fr Chidi, Congratulations on your Silver Jubilee! Many happy cheers!! As we celebrate with you, we wish you many more years of good health and fruitful service to the Lord and humanity. Tu es sacerdos, in eaternum!!! •Nnadozie, a lawyer writes in from Onitsha, Anambra State.

