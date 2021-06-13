Rev. Okusenogu: Nigeria’ll overcome if…

The General Overseer of Christ’s Disciples Global Church, Ketu, Lagos, Rev. Dr. David Okusenogu, x-rays the present hardship in Nigeria and assures citizens that the nation will overcome the situation if Nigerians seek the face of God, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU

Why do you think that Nigerians are experiencing untold hardship?

When people walk away from God and start doing what they like God will not be happy. God is weeping over many things that we have done wrong as a nation.

What are some of the wrong doings that brought hardship upon the nation?

We don’t look up to God the way we should look up to him. We don’t use the resources that God endowed this nation in God’s way. In many ways we use those resources against the will and the expectation of God who gave us those resources. With our ungodly attitudes we forget God who founded and made nations.

Could you tell us the way out of the present hardship in the land?

11 Chronicle 7 :14 says, “If my people, which are called by name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sins and heal their land.”

There is a ray of light for Nigeria in this darkness.

But the leaders and followers of this nation must repent and follow righteousness. The Bible says righteousness exalts a nation; sin is a reproach to the people. God is going to visit Nigeria.

Some people are interceding for the nation the way Abraham intercede for Sodom and Gomorrah.

Before this government took over power on the mantra of Change you held a conference “Fresh Wind of Change.” What informed this annual conference?

God gave me the vision of the annual conference about 16 years ago to seek his face for a fresh wind of change to blow in the Church and in the nation. Since then we hold a 10-day Fresh Wind of Change conference to seek the face of God and to address issues in the land for a positive change.

The conference addresses the Church and the nation for freshness. As a Church and a nation God said if we do any wrong he will chastise us, but will also show mercy if we seek his face and repent. The conference is a period of stock taking for the Church and the nation.

What is the role of the Church in the quest for a positive change in Nigeria?

First, the Church must preach an undiluted word. Preachers of the gospel should preach in truth and in the spirit. They should preach the whole truth of the gospel to people, and not what the people want them to preach.

They should tell the people exactly what God wants and the way he wants it.

Secondly, the Church must be prayerful. It doesn’t matter where we have missed it. We can go back to God and say, Lord, we are sorry! We have missed it. Please take us back. God will forgive us. He is a merciful and forgiving Father. He is the owner of the Church.

Would you like to tell us the vision, aims and objectives of your End-time Ministers Network?

End-time Ministers Network is a network of ministers of like-mind who live in truth and the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a network of ministers who see the end and stay till the end, and after their sojourn on earth live on in the heavenly home.

It is a network of ministers who are carefully conscious of their actions on earth that someday they would give accounts of their stewardship whilst on earth.

