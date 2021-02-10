Rev. Pam calls on Church leaders to restore peace, unity in Northern Nigeria

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims’Commission, Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has called on Christian leaders to work together and ensure peace and unity among church leaders and the Northern church.

Pam stated this during the inaugural Ministers’ Conference of Network of Gospel Ministers in Northern Nigeria (NOGMINN) at the Assemblies of God Church, Hwolshe, Plateau State, Jos.

The NCPC boss, who is also the CAN Chairman of Northern Nigeria, asserted that the Network of Gospel Ministers In Northern Nigeria was drawn from all Evangelical and Pentecostal churches within the region to create a large Evangelical and Pentecostal family which will provide a platform that would promote unity and sound morality in the Northern Church.

He said that the conference was borne out of the desire to mentor young ministers in the vine yard of God who would spread the Gospel and uphold the future of the Northern Church.

According to him: “The Conference is tagged: Building the next Generation of Christian Leaders with the aim to groom Christian leaders for tomorrow”.

He explained that the participants at the conference were representatives from different denominations who have come together to rub minds and share experiences in their different callings and ministries.

In his words: “We have come to draw strength from ourselves to ourselves on how to work in the midst of persecution.”

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the Ministers’ Conference, Governor Simon Lalong, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Gwanle Sonni, commended the NCPC boss for his giant strides since his assumption of office.

In his words “You have given your organisation a new visibility and focus.”

