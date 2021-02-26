Metro & Crime

Rev Pam: Corruption in Nigeria worse than COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the corruption in the country to be worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pam, who made this known while receiving members of an anticorruption and inter faith group, the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Abuja, urged government to regard corruption as a national emergency.
He said: “We used to think that there is no corruption in religious institutions but revelation has shown it is everywhere.”
While noting that the fight against corruption was a priority for the Commission, Rev. Pam lamented the extent to which corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian society, adding that it requires a holistic and pragmatic approach.
He commended the Manyyaba House for injecting inter faith content in the fight against corruption saying: “This is a very good development, especially when we bring in inter faith in the fight against corruption. it is very important for the religious leaders to lead the vanguard against corruption.”

