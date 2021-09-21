Rev Pam indicts 60% leaders over prolonged crisis in Plateau State

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has held over 60 percent of leaders in Plateau State responsible for the crisis which has held the state captive for the past 20 years.

Rev. Pam while delivering a keynote address at the maiden Kamkur Samuel Foundation (KSF) Plateau Peace Conference on Tuesday in Jos, warned that violence does not solve problems, rather, it worsens the situation leading to more chaos.

According to him, he had witnessed several crisis which has left thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) without food, clothing or shelter at the different camps where they had taken refuge in the state, adding that contrary to common belief that the crisis which broke up in Jos in 2001 would have ended between two to three days, the crisis has prolonged to over 20 years.

While noting that Plateau State was in need of every help it could get, to cushion the effects of the prolonged crises that has ravaged the state since 2001, Rev. Pam stressed on the need for trust and to research into the lingering crisis in the state and how to solve handle them so the state could move forward.

The NCPC boss urged elites in the state to unite, speak with one voice and shun violent acts which usually end up in ethnic motivated speeches and sentiments, if the crisis in the state must be brought to an end.

