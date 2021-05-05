Rev. Pam: Lalong has demonstrated unequalled zeal in pursuit of peace, justice

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has described Governor Simon Lalong as a pragmatic leader who has demonstrated unequalled zeal in the pursuit of peace and justice in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Adding that Lalong’s remarkable achievements would not go unnoticed.

The NCPC boss stated this in a press statement issued by his SA Media and Public Relations, Mr. Ayuba Pam Dangwong, while congratulating Governor Lalong on his 58th birthday celebration.

“The Executive Secretary on behalf of the Commission appreciates the Executive Governor of Plateau State Barr. Simon Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Nineteen Northern Governor’s Forum over his tireless contributions and kind efforts to the Commission.

“Rev. Pam affirmed that the Commission is proud to identify with the Governor for the interest he has shown in the Sponsoring of Christians to the Holy Land,” he said.

