Faith

Rev. Sharpton, NAN denounce #EndSARS Lekki assault

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Reverend Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) have criticised the recent goings on in Nigeria in the wake of the #EndSARS protests which turned violent after Tuesday’s assault on them at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

 

According to popular American Civil Rights’ activist: “The world is witnessing young Nigerians take to the streets and peacefully protest against police brutality. “The National Action Network (NAN) stands in solidarity with their calls to dismantle the disgracefully violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

 

We join in their demand to end all forms of police misconduct and to #EndSARS and #EndSWAT.

 

“Since its founding in 1991, National Action Network has been at the forefront of the fight against police misconduct, to hold police accountable, and to end all forms of injustice. It continues in its unwavering commitment to support the far too many who know the pain personally or of a loved one brutalized by those who have failed in their duty to protect and serve.

 

“We carry those impacted by such gross miscarriage of justice with us, not only in our hearts and prayers, but also in our actions. “We stand in solidarity, for human dignity, decency and equal opportunity for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.

 

“Dr. Martin Luther King said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ “Police brutality is unjust and intolerable whether it is done in Los Angeles, USA or Lagos, Nigeria, because it denies human dignity, limits human liberty, and destroys human solidarity.

 

“We denounce any use of violence against peaceful protesters, who are expressing democracy in its truest form. “And, we call on all freedom loving people to join those brave Nigerians along with us in solidarity against this injustice through direct action.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Archbishop Moses Kattey (1953-2020) laid to rest

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

    Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt   When the news broke that Archbishop Moses Kattey had passed on a few months ago, many found it very hard to believe it.   It was not because he was immortal, but it was simply because they felt that he was still needed to continue God’s work, at […]
Faith

Adekoya bags UN Peace Award

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

R enowned Theologian and Rector of Pentecostal School of Deliverance, Pastor Sam Adekoya, has been decorated with the United Nation’s prestigious Eminent Ambassador of Peace Award.     Adekoya was so decorated at the graduation ceremony of the Pentecostal School of Deliverance held recently at the Ojo-Ola Street premises of the theological institute, Ejigbo, Lagos […]
Faith

Restructuring: Christian leaders back Adeboye, say now is moment of truth

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Anyanwu Christian leaders from both the northern and southern parts of Nigeria have given impetus to the recent warning by the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to the effect that government should restructure Nigeria now or risk national disintegration.   A survey conducted by Sunday Telegraph shows that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: