Rev. Sharpton, NAN denounce #EndSARS Lekki assault

The Reverend Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) have criticised the recent goings on in Nigeria in the wake of the #EndSARS protests which turned violent after Tuesday’s assault on them at the Lekki Toll Plaza.

According to popular American Civil Rights’ activist: “The world is witnessing young Nigerians take to the streets and peacefully protest against police brutality. “The National Action Network (NAN) stands in solidarity with their calls to dismantle the disgracefully violent Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

We join in their demand to end all forms of police misconduct and to #EndSARS and #EndSWAT.

“Since its founding in 1991, National Action Network has been at the forefront of the fight against police misconduct, to hold police accountable, and to end all forms of injustice. It continues in its unwavering commitment to support the far too many who know the pain personally or of a loved one brutalized by those who have failed in their duty to protect and serve.

“We carry those impacted by such gross miscarriage of justice with us, not only in our hearts and prayers, but also in our actions. “We stand in solidarity, for human dignity, decency and equal opportunity for all people regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, citizenship, criminal record, economic status, gender, gender expression, or sexuality.

“Dr. Martin Luther King said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’ “Police brutality is unjust and intolerable whether it is done in Los Angeles, USA or Lagos, Nigeria, because it denies human dignity, limits human liberty, and destroys human solidarity.

“We denounce any use of violence against peaceful protesters, who are expressing democracy in its truest form. “And, we call on all freedom loving people to join those brave Nigerians along with us in solidarity against this injustice through direct action.”

