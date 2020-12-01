Rev sisters’ kidnappers to die by hanging

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three people to death by hanging for kidnapping two reverend sisters in 2016.

The convicts, Reuben Akinbehinje, John Imoleayo Uche and Seun Iseoluwa Akintan, appeared before Justice A d e m o l a Ade g o roye on an eightcount charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery as well as aiding and abetting.

Four years ago, the accused had kidnapped the two reverend sisters, Perpetual Idowu Apo and Bukola Roseline Familade, alongside their driver, Yohanna Zibai, at Onipetesi axis of Ondo State on the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway.

The victims were held hostage for 11 days in the bush, until a N1 million ransom was paid to secure their release from the kidnappers’ den.

During the trial after their arrest in 2018, the accused pleaded guilty to the crime. Narrating her ordeal before the court, one of the victims, Reverend Sister Familade of St. Louis Convent, Zonkwa, Kaduna State, said they were abducted when their car developed a fault about 7pm. She said it was while they were waiting for someone who would repair the vehicle that the convicts abducted them.

The convicts, she said, were “heavily armed” during the abduction. The prosecution led by Babatunde Falodun of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ministry of Justice, said the convicts conspired together, kidnapped and robbed the reverend sisters of their valuables.

The prosecution added that the kidnappers used the victims’ Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to withdraw money from their accounts. After finding them guilty of the crime, Justice Adegoroye sentenced the convicts to death by hanging.

