Revalidate your membership, vote in leaders you believe in – APC Reps member

A House of Representatives Member, representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano, Ali Nasiru Ahmad, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came up with the ongoing revalidation membership card exercise across the nation to give everyone the chance to vote leaders of their choices.

He said: “Nigerians, indeed and every other patriotic person, have been given an ample opportunity as provided by the APC to register with the party and change leaders or votes anybody they believe they will be able to govern the country better.”

Ali Nasiru, who revalidated his membership of the party in his Nassarawa Gama Ward on Monday, said Nigerians should not miss this opportunity that has been provided by the APC, because is a rare one.

He said: “Many people believes some of their elected leaders have not measured up, and they need to be changed, but you can only change them if you are a card carrying political party member. And I think APC should be your party of choice to salvage your predicaments.”

