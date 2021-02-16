Metro & Crime

Revalidate your membership, vote in leaders you believe in – APC Reps member

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Comment(0)

A House of Representatives Member, representing Nassarawa Federal Constituency, Kano, Ali Nasiru Ahmad, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) came up with the ongoing revalidation membership card exercise across the nation to give everyone the chance to vote leaders of their choices.
He said: “Nigerians, indeed and every other patriotic person, have been given an ample opportunity as provided by the APC to register with the party and change leaders or votes anybody they believe they will be able to govern the country better.”
Ali Nasiru, who revalidated his membership of the party in his Nassarawa Gama Ward on Monday, said Nigerians should not miss this opportunity that has been provided by the APC, because is a rare one.
He said: “Many people believes some of their elected leaders have not measured up, and they need to be changed, but you can only change them if you are a card carrying political party member. And I think APC should be your party of choice to salvage your predicaments.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mother bathes daughter with hot water

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A housewife, Mrs. Mary Omifunto, has been arrested by policemen from Akinpelu Police Station for allegedly scalding her daughter with water at the Oshodi area of Lagos State. According to reports, Omifunto attacked her 14-year-old daughter, Oladiran Kaosarat, who is in primary five, with hot water, for refusing to hawk. The case is presently with […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen kill rider in Imo, batter another in Lagos

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Imo State have shot dead a commercial motorcyclist while they also broke the head of another in Lagos. Angry youths yesterday flooded the streets Orlu in Imo State to protest the murder of the motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider. The yet-to-be-identified victim was reportedly shot and killed yesterday by a policeman for not […]
Metro & Crime

S’South youth groups issue three-day ultimatum for FG to share gold derivatives 

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo 

The Young Democratic Movement and South South Youth Assembly have issued a three-day ultimatum for the Federal Government to present details of both past and present gold or other mineral sales.   The youth groups have also called for proceeds of all minerals extracted in any part of the country to be shared among all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica