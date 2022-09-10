News

Revamp economy, education, others to avoid collapse, Oke tells FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday bemoaned the spirit with which political office holders obtained nomination forms with billions of naira while the nation’s education sector is abandoned, urging Nigerian leaders to urgently restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation before things degenerate beyond redemption.

Oke made the call at the first graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School, held during the 40th anniversary of the Holy Ghost Convention of Christ Life Church in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Bishop, who is also the President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, said that the nation should be re-engineered in a bid to save it from the impending collapse especially in the education, economic, commercial and health sectors. Lamenting the deplorable state of affairs in the country, Oke said: “Billions are deployed into politics, yet government cannot deploy money into giving sound education to our children who are the future and the strength of this nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zamfara: NSCDC, Hisba Commission collaborate to fight crimes

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Hisba Commission has pledged collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Zamfara State Command to ensure a crime free society. This was disclosed by the Chairman of Hisba Commission, Ashahabu B. Zoma, who led the management of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the Corps. The head of Hisbah […]
News Top Stories

Samsung’s vice chair bags 30-month imprisonment

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The $7.8m bribery connection A South Korean court yesterday sentenced Samsung Electronics’ Vice Chairman, Lee Jae-Yong, to two and a half years (30 months) in prison after a reopened corruption trial. Experts said the sentence could create a leadership vacuum and hamper Samsung’s decision-making on future large-scale investments. Lee assumed leadership of the company when […]
News

Experts move to tackle plastic pollution in coastal environments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Partnership for Observation of the Global Ocean (POGO) has taken steps to tackle plastic pollution in coastal environments in the country. The body is also raising awareness on the consequences of plastic pollution, which it says could damage the environment or pose negative economic impact. This was disclosed when the Faculty of Oceanography of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica