Revamp economy, education, others to avoid collapse, Oke tells FG

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday bemoaned the spirit with which political office holders obtained nomination forms with billions of naira while the nation’s education sector is abandoned, urging Nigerian leaders to urgently restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation before things degenerate beyond redemption.

Oke made the call at the first graduation ceremony of the International Leadership School, held during the 40th anniversary of the Holy Ghost Convention of Christ Life Church in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Bishop, who is also the President of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, said that the nation should be re-engineered in a bid to save it from the impending collapse especially in the education, economic, commercial and health sectors. Lamenting the deplorable state of affairs in the country, Oke said: “Billions are deployed into politics, yet government cannot deploy money into giving sound education to our children who are the future and the strength of this nation.”

