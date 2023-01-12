Reveal your health condition, speak on corruption allegations –Tinubu tells Atiku

The candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll, Bola Tinubu, has challenged his Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) rival Atiku Abubakar, to reveal, his health condition. Tinubu threw the challenge in a release yesterday by the Director of Media and Publicity of his Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga.

He also asked the former Vice President to clear himself of the corruption allegations levelled against him by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was his boss from 1999 to 2007. Tinubu said: “It’s time for Atiku Abubakar, the 76-year-old presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party to come clean over two issues clouding his campaign: his health status and his scandalous confession of how he colluded with his former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to fleece the Nigerian treasury, using the special purpose vehicles after he became Vice-President in 1999.

“If Atiku has some modicum of honour, he ought to have stepped down from the race that he is bound to lose again, following the release of his audio clip, in which he provides a vivid explanation into the modus operandi of his legendary corruption. “So far, there has been no notable response from Atiku’s camp about the disturbing revelation, except for a futile attempt to disown the whistle blower, Michael Achimugu, a media consultant to Atiku.

“Nigerians are appalled that Atiku and PDP are so shameless that they have shrugged off the bombshell. “We implore Nigerians, however, to hold Atiku to account over the shocking revelation by rejecting him at the polls in February. “Atiku is also not talking about his health status even when his hirelings daily make futile attempts to divert public attention to his main rival by cooking up lies upon lies. Whereas Atiku is the candidate that Nigerians should be sorely worried about. The lies of several years and the various diversionary tactics are no longer sustainable. Atiku’s edifice of lies is about to crash on him.

The PDP presidential candidate is certainly not okay, the papering efforts notwithstanding.” He added: “We have it on good authority that Atiku indeed fell ill, while missing on the field. He was indeed in the UK for some medical help, though handlers camouflage that he was there on the invitation of some British officials at Whitehall, in a mimic of the earlier visit of the APC rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.” It would be recalled also that the Presidential candidate of the PDP had accused his counterpart in APC, Asiwaju Tinubu of having corruption issues and being of ill health.

