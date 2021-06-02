Revealed: Gulak was warned against going to Owerri –Source

…saying ‘we are all Nigerians’

More facts emerged yesterday on how Dr. Ahmed Gulak, the murdered chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was advised against going to Owerri, Imo State capital, for the public hearing on constitution review. An impeccable source, according to an online news portal, TheCable’s report, said Gulak, despite the warnings, still embarked on the assignment to Imo State, where he was shot dead by gunmen on Sunday, while returning to Abuja from Owerri. According to the The- Cable, Gulak, despite being warned against the trip, insisted that “we are all Nigerians.” It was learnt that Gulak was the lead consultant on the public hearing in Owerri, the host city for Imo and Abia states. According to an insider, who confided in TheCable, said: “Nobody was interested in being deployed to Owerri, but Gulak offered to go.

He was initially meant to go to Gombe, but he decided against it when it appeared no one was keen on going to Owerri. “We prevailed on him not to go, but he was hellbent on carrying out the assignment, despite the fact that consultants from the South-East turned down the assignment.

He said little challenges should not work against our progress.” According to the police, he left his hotel for the airport without any security personnel, after which six “armed bandits” ambushed his car at Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala LGA and shot him. Imo State police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, had said the perpetrators are members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) — an IPOB security outfit. Elkana said the intelligence response team (IRT), mobile police force, and tactical units from the command trailed and killed the attackers. IPOB has since denied the allegation and challenged the government to set up an independent panel of inquiry to investigate the incident.

