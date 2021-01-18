News

Revealed: How compromised ICC plans to release a trumped-up report on alleged indictment of Nigerian Military leaders.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Revealed: How compromised ICC plans to release a trumped-up report on alleged indictment of Nigerian Military leaders.

Fresh facts have emerged on how the International Criminal Court (ICC) has perfected plans to release a report indicting some members of the military hierarchy for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in Nigeria.

According to credible sources, the ICC is planning to indict some military hierarchy members, especially those at the forefront of the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria. The source who is a member of an international network of intelligence gathering organization scooped that the bulk of the report was trumped up with little or no evidence to back their position.

“In the coming weeks, the ICC would attempt to cause a global stir by alleging that some military commanders in Nigeria have been found wanting in committing war crimes. We know the ICC report is laced with illogical conclusions as there were no evidence to back the claims. However, some vested interest in the ICC has vetoed for the report to be released” he said.

He further stated that the report did not get the required consensus, but plans have been perfected to make it public.

“From the foregoing, I think that Nigeria should brace up for what to come from the ICC as it would indeed cause some discomfort and distractions in the ongoing war against insurgency.”

This medium also gathered that in a bid to give the report some semblance of credibility, the ICC is relying on some perceived human rights organizations to amplify the report in the public domain through press statements in support of the ICC report.

Another top security source who pleaded anonymity stated that the ICC report is targeted at a top Military commander for his tough stance in the prosecution of the war against insurgency.

“We have credible Intel on who the target of the ICC is, and we also know that the ranks of the ICC must have been infiltrated by some very powerful interest in the middle east who have devoted large sums of monies to ensure that the ICC indicts Nigeria for an incidence that happened some years back that almost sparked a diplomatic row between Nigeria and the country which has considerable interest in the affairs of Nigeria.”

“I tell you that at this stage there is no turning back for the ICC because the body has been compromised greatly with massive monetary inducement. But I tell you that the plot will fail because there would be a backlash as there is no tangible evidence that suggests that crimes against humanity were committed; instead, it is the other way round.”

According to some correspondence seen by this medium, Amnesty International and Transparency International have been conscripted into the plot to provide backup to the ICC. In one of the mails tagged “ the urgency of now” the focus is to recruit willing individuals and groups in Nigeria to lend support to the cause that is tailored towards bringing about ” necessary change” in Nigeria.”

This fact was also corroborated by a top intelligence source who pleaded anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issues at stake. He stated that “Amnesty International and Transparency are part of the ICC’s plot to discredit Nigeria. They have been covertly mobilizing willing individuals and groups under the tag of 2021 retreat for enhancing human rights compliance in Nigeria.”

“I tell you that the plot is real. It is a destabilization plot that if allowed to succeed, the consequences might be severe as it would greatly affect the efforts towards addressing the security challenges in the country.”

“The involvement of the ICC is the height of the desperation as all previous plots have failed and due to the global image of the ICC, an indictment would open a flurry of opening for scathing attacks on the Nigerian Military towards ensuring that there is a distraction that would enable insurgent and terrorist groups to regain lost grounds.”

The source further advised Nigerians to be vigilant and wary of invitations for seminars and capacity building workshops by some known civil society organizations.

“Nigerians must be vigilant as in the coming weeks; there would be invitations for capacity building workshops by some local and international organizations, especially from Amnesty International, Transparency International and their proxies. These workshops aim to serve as recruitment avenues towards the grand plot to launch an offensive against Nigeria.”

“The target of this recruitment drive are youths between the ages of 25 and 40 and some of those with considerable social media leverage whose platforms would also be utilized in mobilizing the youthful population in Nigeria for a repeat of something in the mould of the EndSARS campaign.”

It would be recalled that Nigeria has been under constant criticism for the Nigerian military’s role in the war against insurgency and other acts of militancy in parts of the country.

By Lawrence Audu

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: No constitutional breach in Buni’s appointment, says Giadom

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja.

O ne-day Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) Chief Victor Giadom, has faulted critics on the appointment of the Governor of Yobe State, Mallam Mai Mala Buni as the party’s caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee Chairman.     According to him, there was no breach of APC constitution in the appointment as Buni was not […]
News

Suspected ritualists arrested with bra, pants laden coffin in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Two suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ ritualists have been arrested at Agidiehe Quarters in Ogwashi- Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as they were caught carrying a coffin and chanting incantations in performance of a traditional rite. This happened two years after a 22 year old Isoko-born undergraduate student of the Delta State University […]
News Top Stories

Presidency mocks opposition over botched labour strike

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency, yesterday, mocked Nigerians opposed to the harsh economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and warned supporters of the government to be wary of the antics of the opposition whom, it said, was bent towards pulling the current government down.   Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina described […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica