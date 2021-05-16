Revealed! How fights with ‘powerful’ local investors ruined Hadiza Usman

…suspended MD disobeyed Buhari on LADOL, at war with INTELS, BUA

Aside the Auditor General of the Federation’s indictment of suspended Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, of financial malfeasance and reckless spending of humongous amounts of NPA funds, PAUL OGBUOKIRI, reports that at the root of Hadiza’s removal from office was her disobedience of President Mohammadu Buhari’s directive to restore LADOL’s lease agreement, which she terminated without due process. Until her removal, she remained combative against Nigerian investors in the ports, a development that has ruined valuable local investments in the industry and created unemployment

Insubordination

Fresh facts emerged at the weekend on why the presidency moved against the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, few months to the end of her first tenure in office.

That was even as she had surprisingly in January secured a renewal of her four-year term, six months to the end of her first term. Hadiza’s troubles, Sunday Telegraph learnt, was centered on her acts of insubordination to President Muhammadu Buhari and other superior government officials.

This came as it was disclosed that in June 2020, President Buhari had to wade into the land lease agreement dispute between the NPA and Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) which NPA, under Bala-Usman’s watch, had terminated the 25-year lease agreement between the NPA and LADOL. On this matter,

President Buhari had directed the Bala-Usman-led NPA to comply with the Federal Government’s approval of a 25-year lease agreement with LADOL, meaning the land agreement be restored.

This Presidential order, which was disobeyed by the suspended NPA helmsman, was conveyed in a letter the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), sent to the NPA, via a letter dated June 3, 2020, titled: “Re: Brief on the LADOL Free Zone Disputes and the Need for the Federal Government to Intervene Urgently.”

The letter, addressed to government agencies read: “I wish to refer to a letter Ref No. PRES/97/HAGF/93 dated 27th May, 2020 from the State House, Abuja and to convey Mr. President’s directive as follows: “That NPA complies with Mr. President’s subsisting approval for 25 years lease covering 114,552 hectares granted to Messrs. Global Resources Management Limited (GRML) in 2018.

“That all relevant agencies comply with the legal opinion attached hereto which is geared towards resolving the dispute, restoring investor confidence to the industry and bringing NPA’s actions in conformity with the extant laws and Federal Government’s policy on local content. Accept the assurance of my warm regards, please.”

Unending battle with investors

While Bala-Usman traversed the maritime landscape in elegance, with a firm determination to excel, yet, her many battles with stakeholders in the sector remains a sore point in her administration. One example is her battle with LADOL for allegedly violating the terms of the land lease at Tarkwa Bay, near Light House Beach in Lagos, leading to the revocation of the lease agreement with the firm via a letter dated November 14, 2019 and addressed to the Managing Director of Global Resources Management Limited (GRML), the parent company of LADOL.

The letter was signed by NPA’s General Manager in charge of Land and Asset Administration, Mr. Yusuf Ahmed. Another rather very contentious issue Bala- Usman had was her violation of an agreement with a stakeholder in the sector: the decommissioning of the BUA Ports Terminals Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

While the suspended MD of the NPA caused a “Notice of Termination” to be issued to BUA, interestingly, the NPA failed to abide by the provisions of the Lease Agreement, especially the dispute resolution provisions.

The agreement provides that certain steps must be taken where there is a dispute which if cannot be resolved amicably; the matter should be referred to arbitration. BUA, in the process, had revealed that the NPA actually failed to carry out any of its own obligations under the agreement, which obligations are necessary and required for a concomitant obligation for any meaningful reconstruction.

For instance, under the agreement, the NPA had the specific obligation to dredge the ports, repair, renew, rebuild the quay walls and provide security for the terminals. It did not do any of these.

A high ranking source in BUA revealed that it was the failure of the NPA to provide the required security that led to the nefarious activities of hoodlums and vandals who over a period of time cut the pipes and steel beams of the berths, thereby affecting their stability and consequently making remedial works imperative.

“As a matter of fact, within three months of Ms. Bala Usman assuming office, she went to Port Harcourt and in her haste to stop BUA, the Hadiza Bala Usman led NPA immediately terminated the contract without any recourse to the provisions of the lease agreement, which does not grant her or the NPA such powers. As a responsible corporate citizen, which appreciates the coercive powers of the NPA as an agency of government, BUA approached the Federal High Court for the protection of its rights and investments.

The court dutifully granted an injunction restraining the NPA from giving effect to the Notice of Termination and also ordered parties to proceed to arbitration in accordance with the terms of the agreement. In essence, NPA was enjoined to await the outcome of the arbitration proceedings,” BUA said in a public statement.

BUA further alleged that the NPA and its MD, upon realising their grave error, initiated arbitration proceedings as stipulated in the lease agreement. However, while the arbitration process was still ongoing, the Hadiza Bala Usman led NPA once again disregarded the entire judicial process and went ahead to decommission the terminal, allegedly based on the contents of a letter we wrote to the NPA seeking to perform remedial works on some parts of the terminal that were vandalised.

Last year, some coastline terminals formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) Nigeria Limited.

Onne Port Complex is the one of the largest Oil and Gas Free Zone in Africa, where major industry players from the exploration up to the completion phases operate. The complex has two major terminals namely the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT).

For over a decade, INTELs Nigeria operated some berths at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) of the complex, providing logistics services until 2020.

The three berths of FOT numbered 9, 10 and 11 were taken over by the NPA in a controversial manner. The NPA, in September 2020, issued a notice, announcing that the service operation handled by the Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS) Nigeria had been terminated.

It went on to further state that all Service Boats Owners and Operators are to do transactions directly in each of the Port Complex of the Nigerian Ports Authority. However, a memo obtained by the Sunday Telegraph, revealed that the NPA had transferred the berths taken from INTELs to ICTSI, five months earlier.

The memo, dated May 13, 2020, with reference number HQ/ AGM/L&E/M39/151, titled “Forwarding of Draft Lease Agreement” and signed by Yusuf Ahmed, NPA’s Director of Lands and Asset Admin on behalf Usman, read inter alia: “Please refer to the lease of land and berths 9, 10 and 11 granted to you at FOT Onne and find attached herewith the draft Lease Agreement for a review of its possible contents before the final copy is produced for execution.

Please send us those comments for consideration. A registered surveyor will be appointed to produce the survey plan of the property for incorporation in the Lease Agreement and you will be required to settle the surveyor’s fees.

We await your response to enable us to conclude the processes please,” the letter addressed to the managing director of ICTSI read. Investigations reveal that Hadiza made sure her staff, in the Legal Department and the GM lands, went to the office on weekends during the COVID-19 lockdown just to make sure that the agreement between NPA and ICTS was ready for signing.

She had asked the Executive Director in charge of Engineering to ‘urgently’ advice on an application for lease of berths 9-11 and adjoining lands and facilities. She hurriedly approved the allocation on 30th March and a letter of award was issued to ICTS on the same day. This is in spite of a committee’s recommendation that NPA allow INTELS to pay for the berths, which they (INTELS) did pay

Consequences

The failure of Bala-Usman’s NPA to follow dispute resolution options as enshrined in agreements it reached with partners has done the Authority more harm than good.

For instance, the agency has been enmeshed in avoidable litigations which may not end in government favour and also incurring costs. It has also taken its toll on investors’ confidence, ruined thriving local enterprises and caused job losses.

For instance, the huge investment of over $214 million of BUA is now in danger

Like this: Like Loading...