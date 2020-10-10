Revealed: How Lil Frosh lost DMW recording contract

On October 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido and his record label, DMW terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence. Earlier on October 5, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola, had been called out for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp.

The rapper who was signed to Davido’s record label, DMW was accused by the brother and manager of his girlfriend, Gift Camille. According to Camille’s brother, Michael, Lil Frosh has been assaulting his sister for a while now. Michael wrote, “@ thacutegeminme my client and sister has suffered enough!!! We have kept quiet enough @lhilfrosh You have done enough damage for almost a year now you have been in a relationship with my sister and client and you have brought her nothing but horror, pain and disaster,” he wrote.

“I remember the first time I found out about you beating her on Monday 22nd of June @official_lyta team reached out to me wanting to use her for his musical video shoot but she kept on saying you didn’t like it not knowing you had beaten her to pulp and she couldn’t face the world with so much bruise.

Their team begged to double the money but she couldn’t take the job because of you.” The rapper is alleged to have a thing for coming back to beg Camille after beating her. Michael went on to share photos of the badly bruised face of Camille after she was allegedly beaten to a pulp by the rapper.

Michael also shared screenshots of several chat conversations between Lil Frosh and himself where he pleaded for his sister’s forgiveness after assaulting her. The rapper is yet to release any statement to counter the statement released by his girlfriend’s brother. However, he was trolled on social media for his act and his label, DMW was called out for its reputation of abuse and violence.

Like this: Like Loading...