Revealed: How Nollywood actor, Gbenga Richards, died

Gbenga Richards – is an iconic Nollywood who reportedly died on Thursday morning, ENigeria Newspaper reports. In a video last seen by ENigeria Newspaper, Gbenga Richards was seen begging for assistance from members pf the public having been suffering from an unknown illness for a while now.

The once-vibrant actor, Gbenga Richards who was a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s and early 2000s, suffered from a number of ailments, and getting funds for his treatment proved difficult due to his financial difficulties. In 2021, some of his coworkers and friends raised money to help pay for his treatment. Richards made his acting debut in 1977, when he and Hubert Ogunde represented Nigeria at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC). He also appeared in films such as ‘Sango,’ ‘Mirror in the Sun,’ ‘Betrayal by Love,’ ‘Fighting Machine,’ and many others.

