News

Revealed: How Nollywood actor, Gbenga Richards, died

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Gbenga Richards – is an iconic Nollywood who reportedly died on Thursday morning, ENigeria Newspaper reports. In a video last seen by ENigeria Newspaper, Gbenga Richards was seen begging for assistance from members pf the public having been suffering from an unknown illness for a while now.

The once-vibrant actor, Gbenga Richards who was a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s and early 2000s, suffered from a number of ailments, and getting funds for his treatment proved difficult due to his financial difficulties. In 2021, some of his coworkers and friends raised money to help pay for his treatment. Richards made his acting debut in 1977, when he and Hubert Ogunde represented Nigeria at the Second World Black and African Festival of African Culture (FESTAC). He also appeared in films such as ‘Sango,’ ‘Mirror in the Sun,’ ‘Betrayal by Love,’ ‘Fighting Machine,’ and many others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Afghanistan war: Biden says he does not regret troop withdrawal

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has said he does not regret his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, as the Taliban continue to make advances. Biden urged Afghanistan’s leaders to unite and “fight for their nation”. Violence has escalated across the country now that US-led forces have all but withdrawn following 20 years of military […]
News

Be wealth creators not parasites, UniAbuja charges 4,311 matriculants

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The University of Abuja has challenged its newly matriculated 4,311 students for the 2020/2021 academic session, to attain entrepreneurial skills that would make them wealth creators rather than parasites, at the completion of their studies. Vice-Chancellor of UniAbuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah who gave the charge during the institution’s matriculation ceremony on Wednesday in Abuja, […]
News

Ekweremadu: Nigeria lagging on climate change

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…wants Climate Change Bill signed into law Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, has declared that Nigeria has been left behind by the rest of the world on environment and climate change issues. Therefore, the former Deputy Senate President said there was a need for the country to play catch-up by fast-tracking “the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica