Revealed: How Umahi resolved Ebonyi rice mill crisis

There seems to be end in sight for Abakaliki rice mill lingering crisis following the intervention of the state government. UCHENNA INYA reports

Ebonyi since many years has been the centre of rice production in Nigeria and its capital, Abakaliki is synonymous with rice production. This is why the phrase “Abakaliki Rice” has gained popularity across the country. People from far and near usually come into the state to buy Abakaliki rice in large quantities for sale and consumption and before the creation of the state in October 1, 1996 by the late General Sani Abacha, Abakaliki had gained prominence as the city with the highest concentration of rice mills in West Africa. A rice mill industry located in the capital city; the Abakaliki Rice Mill complex had existed for decades before the creation of the state.

The industry, a business enterprise owned by private individuals, today boasts of over 400 mills where farmers both peasant and consistent ones process and market rice to buyers who come from all over the country and beyond. In the last administration in the state, the government found it necessary to sustain the comparative advantage it has over every other parts of the country when it established three modern rice processing clusters equipped with modern facilities across the three senatorial zones of the state.

The three modern rice processing clusters are located in Ikwo local government area (Ebonyi central), Ibooko in Izzi local government area (Ebonyi North) and Oso-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area (Ebonyi South). Abakaliki rice mill industry remained the headquarters of rice production in Ebonyi State, despite the establishment of these mill clusters From 2019, the rice mill started passing through crisis, which was affecting production in the company. It started from who controls the contract for the internally generated revenue accruable to the state government from the mill in the form of haulage tolls.

There were skirmishes between a revenue contractor in the mill, Comrade Nwabueze Ununu and the Caretaker Chairman of the Rice Millers Association, Mr. Samuel Ogodo, which resulted to allegations and counter allegations of threat to life by the duo. Ununu, who is also the Managing director of Real Testy Bright Investment Limited, a rice destoning plant in the mill, had raised the alarm over what he described as calculated attempt by Ogodo and forces loyal to him to frustrate him out of business through intimidation and threat to life.

He maintained that he had not failed in the contractual agreement as he has been remitting the sum of N1.3 million monthly into the state government’s account as specified in the contract. He wondered why the leadership of the Mill should chase him out of his revenue point with thugs and replacing him with unauthorized persons and called on appropriate authorities to intervene in the matter to save both his life and business.

Responding to the claim, Ogodo dismissed Ununu’s allegations and accused Ununu of attacking him. He said they were going round the mill sensitising the millers and workers about new development in the industry over the sale of customized rice bags which did not go down well with Ununu.

The crisis later settled down but resurrected this year when the millers protested against alleged multiple taxation and other ill treatment meted on them by the leadership of the company. The millers and workers said multiple taxation in the Rice mill has drove customers away from the mill industry and called for an end to it.

They alleged that the sum of N370 is being collected from farmers per bag before they will bring in their paddy rice into the mill for processing. They added that another N370 is also charged per bag before the rice is allowed to be taking after processing.

They maintained that an empty bag use in bagging the rice after processing which supposed to be sold for N150 goes for N300 in the company. Abakaliki rice mill since 1950 is a place where we feed the whole Nation but today, only one family is enjoying, nothing is moving fine here anymore because the mill has been in bad leadership.

“My machine has broken down severally time without number because of adultrated gas here they imposed bags on us that immediately you put rice into it, it will tear and the rice will pour on the ground,” one of the millers, Irem Bernard, told New Telegraph.

A regular buyer, Theodore Eneh, from Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, who was stranded and couldn’t buy rice following the protest, said his colleagues have stopped rice in Abakaliki rice mill and are now buying in the North because of Multiple taxation and wholesome practices in the rice mill. When contacted, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the mill, Mr. Ogodo Samuel, said the protesters were free to express their feelings. He said: “The most important thing is that it is been carried out within the frame of legality. People trying to express themselves while asking this and that, I don’t think that there is anything bad about it.

“Since we have not recoded any causalities or anybody hurt in anyway. It is just a peaceful protest. One of the reason according to sources is the issue of revenue that we are paying which is on the higher side, even though it is not true as the case may be, because every organisation have a little token you give government as the case may be then together with. “Following the poor state of Nigeria economy, most of the state have fall back on their IGR to able provide the need of the people and that is the area we are trying to make necessary adjustment even though when do anything tax.

“You collecting money from people is very difficult, that is the point you people met us.” However, it was gathered that the crisis occurred last two months and it crippled production in the industry. But on August 17, 2020, some women numbering about 1,000 who identified themselves as workers and engine owners of the milling industry, barricaded Ogoja road in Abakaliki capital city demanding the removal of Ogodo over alleged high taxation. The women trekked from the milling industry to the Government House chanting war songs with different inscriptions such as: ‘Ogodo, we don’t need you again’, ‘remove Samuel Ogodo’, ‘Ogodo must resign under must’, among others. Presenting their grievances, Mrs. Fidelia Mbam, women leader of the group, said their peaceful demonstration was as a result of the caretaker chairman who they accused of conniving with some persons and since has denied the people their right of conducting the election for the leadership of the industry. She noted that the caretaker chairman position of comrade Ogodo had elapsed but since have been imposing himself on the traders and day-to-day introducing policies inimical to their business.

She lamented that the caretaker chairman has increased produce tax charged on farmers who bring padded rice to the market, thereby, scared farmers who now resort to village milling companies. She also emphasized that most of their customers now go to rural areas to buy rice due to high taxation introduced by the chairman.

The women leader appealed to the state government to quickly dissolve the leadership of Ogodo and allow the traders to conduct election in the industry. Reacting, the governor of the state, Chief Dave Umahi, thanked the women for their peaceful conduct. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, pleaded with the women to go back peacefully as their requests have been noted down by his office pending when the governor of the state will return to address all the matters raised. When contacted the Caretaker Chairman, Samuel Ogodo, said he was on sick bed and can’t address the press.

After the protest, the state government dissolved the leadership of the rice mill. The dissolution was contained in a communique issued by Secretary to the state Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala. The communiqué reads: “In the effort of Ebonyi State Government to ensure continuous maintenance of peace and security in the state as well as enhance orderliness in the conduct of business activities at the Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Nweze Umahi, has approved the immediate dissolution of the Caretaker Committee of Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry. “Consequently, Ebonyi State Government will in due course set up a new leadership after due consultations with stakeholders of the industry. “The security agencies should take note while the former Caretaker leadership of Abakaliki Rice Mill Industry are to adhere strictly to this government directive.” Since the dissolution of the leadership of the mill industry, normalcy has returned to the company.

Like this: Like Loading...