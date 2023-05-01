REVEALED: Kenyan Cult Deaths Confirm Through Autopsies – Police

The police on Monday revealed that although some of the victims were asphyxiated, the first autopsy performed on corpses discovered in mass graves connected to a Kenyan preacher suspected of encouraging followers to starve to death has determined that malnutrition was the cause of death.

Nine children between the ages of one and ten, as well as one woman, were evaluated by experts performing the first post-mortems on more than 100 bodies discovered in a coastal woodland.

“Most of them had features of starvation,” chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said after the autopsies took place in a hospital morgue in the town of Malindi.

“We saw features of people who have not eaten — there was no food in the stomach, and the layer of fat was very small,” he said.

“We have had a look at all their bodies and all their organs were intact. None was missing so far.”

But, Oduor added, “From what we are hearing, there was some indication that they were being smothered, that can be one of the causes of asphyxiation. It was in two children. ”

Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, the leader of a cult, is accused of encouraging followers to starve themselves to death in a case that emerged last month and horrified a highly religious society.

The preliminary death toll is 109, which includes a few individuals who were discovered to be alive but passed while in transit to a medical facility.

“The process of exhumation was temporarily stopped because the experts advised us (that) when it is raining, that process cannot continue,” Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said earlier.

Other methods according to the investigators will also take DNA samples to help identification, though the full results may take months, Oduor said.

“Generally, all the bodies are decomposed and this makes it very difficult for us to calculate the time of death,” he said.

Kindiki had said on Friday that preliminary reports suggested “some of the victims may not have died of starvation. There were other methods used, including hurting them.”

Nthenge, a former cab driver, founded the Good News International Church, a cult with Christian roots.

The head of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church, Ezekiel Odero, who was detained last Thursday, is a well-known televangelist, and investigators believe he is connected to him.

Odero is suspected of committing crimes such as kidnapping, murder, assisted suicide, fraud, crimes against humanity, and money laundering.

Prosecutor Peter Kiprop said last week there was “credible information” linking bodies found in Shakahola forest to the deaths of several “innocent and vulnerable followers” of Odero.

Odero and Nthenge share a “history of business investments” including a television station used to pass “radicalised messages” to followers, Kiprop said in court documents.

–The two pastors, who are still in custody, are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in various towns.

William Ruto, the recently elected president, claimed on April 24 that there was no distinction to be made between “terrorists” and rogue cult leaders.

“I have instructed the agencies responsible to … get to the root cause … of the activities of… people who want to use religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideology,” he said.

More than 4,000 churches are registered in Christian-majority Kenya.

But efforts to weed out crooks and charlatans through regulation have been thwarted by accusations that this would violate constitutional guarantees for freedom of religion.

“In the week,” the interior minister said, “the president (will) be announcing members of a presidential task force to deal with generally how we govern religious activities in our country and how we make sure we don’t infringe on the sacred right of the freedom of worship, opinion, and belief.

“But at the same time, we don’t allow criminals to misuse that right to hurt, kill, torture, and starve people to death.”