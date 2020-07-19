Revealed: NDDC launches campaign of calumny against NASS members

Some faceless youth groups in the Niger Delta states have been allegedly induced financially to stage protests against the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo led House of Representatives Committee on NDDC.

The planned protest has also been programmed to prevent the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio from appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC on Monday. It was further revealed that the planned protest against the House Committee of NDDC was part of a grand media campaign to frustrate the ongoing probe into the alleged mismanagement and unauthorized spending of N81.5 billion by the members of NDDC Interim Management Committee.

Meanwhile, some youths in the NDDC mandate areas of Ondo State, under the auspices of

Ondo South Youth Assembly (OSYA) have confirmed that they were approached but declined participation in the planned protest against the members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC. The group has therefore charged security agents not to allow such unpatriotic protest in any part of the country.

Moreso, the group has also stated that it was not surprised that humongous resources have allegedly been deployed for the execution of the planned protest

against members of the House Committee on NDDC because corruption was naturally expected to fight back.

Also, the group added that it did not come as a surprise to them that another N600 million was alleged to have been release for the latest media campaign.

The group also added that N600 million was a token compared to over N2 billion that members of Interim Management Committee of the NDDC earlier claimed to have spent on media activities in less than six months.

The spokesman of OSYA, Abiodun Ogunduboye exposed the planned protest in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday. The statement revealed that all arrangements have already been concluded to use some paid individuals to change narrative on the true position of things with the ongoing probe into the financial malfeasance allegedly committed by members of the NDDC Interim Management Committee.

The statement issued by OSYA read in part, ” Our attention has been drawn to a planned sponsored protest by a faceless group against the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo led House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“We, on behalf of the other responsible and hardworking youths of Ondo State hereby dissociate ourselves from the planned unpatriotic actions by certain promoters of this paid protest.”

The group further asserted that what the members of House of Representatives Committee on NDDC deserve for their courageous resolve to unravel the depth of endemic corruption in the NDDC was commendation rather any form of paid protest.

“We stand stoutly against any attempt by the merchants of corruption to impugn, attack, malign or undermine the members of House of Representatives Committee on NDDC that are being

targeted for their heroic deeds that are aimed at unravelling the evil actions of the locusts who are feeding fat on the collective resources of the oil producing states of Nigeria.

“We wholeheartedly endorse and support the probe and we urge all members of the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC to remain undaunted and steadfast in seeing the exercise to its logical conclusion with a view to ridding the commission of the actions of parasitic agents of graft”.

However, OSYA has advised other youth groups that genuinely desire true development in the Niger Delta states to shun all forms of financial inducement that could make them participate in the planned protest.

Like this: Like Loading...