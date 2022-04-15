Revealed: Obasanjo approved transfer of OPL 245 to Malabu

Fresh facts have emerged revealing that former President Olusegun Obasanjo indeed approved the out-ofcourt settlement between the Federal Government and Malabu Oil & Gas Limited over the OPL 245 dispute in 2006, documents have revealed. This formed the basis of the transfer of OPL 245 from Malabu to Shell and Eni in 2011 for $1.1 billion. Obasanjo had revoked the oil block and awarded it to Shell in July 2001, but agreed to return it to Malabu in 2006, following six years of litigation. In the final resolution agreement approved by Obasanjo, the Federal Government asked Malabu to pay a signature bonus of $210 million.

It was not until 2011 that the out-of-court settlement was implemented by the Federal Government and Malabu subsequently relinquished interest in OPL 245 and the international oil companies acquired the block in a deal that has led to a criminal trial over alleged corruption by the Italian government. But all the defendants were discharged and acquitted by the Court of Milan in March 2021, after nearly three years of trial. Nigeria is now seeking the award of $1.7 billion against JP Morgan Chase Bank for allegedly failing in its Quince care duty when it transferred $810 million to Malabu from the OPL 245 sale proceeds.

The government argued that the bank ought to have known that it was “a corrupt and fraudulent scheme” and should have withheld the payment. Nigerian lawyers are specifically accusing Mohammed Bello Adoke, the attorney-general between 2010 and 2015, of corruption. He has always denied the allegations. However, in their final submissions before the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales Commercial Court last week, the Nigerian lawyers said Obasanjo granted a media interview denying knowledge of the 2006 out-of-court settlement.

They submitted: “JPM argues that it is a ‘fair inference’ that the 2006 settlement must have been considered and approved by the then-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who is not accused in these proceedings of any wrongdoing. However, Obasanjo himself has emphatically denied this. In a 2017 interview with an online news portal, Premium Times, Obasanjo said he knew nothing about this deal and was not part of it; and would not have done so, because, he “Could not have approved a deal with Dan Etete. What Etete did is the height of corruption. He appropriated the asset to himself illegally, illegitimately and immorally.” But documents cited show there were indeed agreements between Malabu and Obasanjo’s government. In a letter addressed to Malabu and Etete dated December 2, 2006, Edmund Daukoru, Obasanjo’s Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, conveyed presidential approval of the settlement. Before the out-of-court settlement, a document dated November 3, 2006, revealed that Daukoru brokered a similar settlement agree ment with Malabu on behalf of the Federal Government. The letter, with the title: “Malabu Oil and Gas Limited – out-of-court settlement in respect to OPL 245,” read: “The above subject refers and we are delighted to convey to you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, having concluded a review of your legal claims for the return of the oil block 245 has graciously approved and directed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...