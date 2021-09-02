News

Revealed: Why Buhari sacked Agriculture, Power ministers

…warns other ministers to sit up

Fresh facts emerged last night on why President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, and his Power Ministry counterpart, Engr. Sale Mamman. Impeccable sources last night said the two ministers were sacked, “for non-performance after subjecting their works to a critical review.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a minor cabinet reshuffle approved the sack of the two members of his cabinet formed on August 21, 2019. In the same vein, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the Minister of Environment, was redeployed to assume office as the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, while Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, who hitherto was the Minister of State, Works and Housing will now be the Minister of Power.

Explaining further the rationale behind the sack, President Buhari in a statement presented to Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, which he chaired at the Presidential Villa, said the changes were sequel to the President’s proactive leadership disposition. The statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, reads: “Two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and criti-cal self-review through sector reporting during Cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps have helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.” While commending the cabinet members for demonstrating unparalleled resilience that helped the government to navigate the disruption to global systems and governance occasioned by the emergence of COVID-19 shortly after inauguration, Buhari said: “Change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements.” The President reiterated that the process of reshuffling of his cabinet for effective impacts shall be continuous.

