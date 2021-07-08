…Reveals results of HY review of market indices

UCAP joins NGX 30 index, 11 Plc exits

Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has announced the results of its half year market index review. According to a statement from NGX, the indices include NGX 30, NGX Lotus Islamic,NGX Pension, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Ex-change – NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil & Gas. The review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from several indices effective Thursday, 1 July 2021.

It showed that United Capital Plc is the incoming company on the NGX 30 index while 11 Plc, which has been delisted will be exiting. For NGX Lotus Islamic Index, Presco Plc and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc will be admitted while Chemical and Allied Paints Plc and Cadbury Nigeria Plc will be exiting. Fidelity Bank Plc and FCMB Plc will be admitted into Afrinvest Bank Value Index while United Bank for Africa Plc will be exiting the platform, among others. The indices were developed to allow investors follow market movements and properly manage investment portfolios. Designed using the market capitalistation methodology, the indices are rebalanced on a semi-annual basis on the first business day in January and in July.

