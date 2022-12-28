Reveller’s Electrocution: Lagos shuts down Wonderland

Following a guest’s electrocution at the event venue on Monday, December 26, the Lagos State Government has ordered the complete closure and suspension of operations at the Kiddies section of Wonderland Lagos, an event venue that was intended to deliver holiday experience of fun and excitement.

In a joint inspection with the Lagos State Task Force team, the Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola, stated that this intervention has become crucial to prevent further exposure of visitors, especially children, at the location in order to prevent accidents that can result in injuries and fatalities.

Mr. Lanre Mojola further revealed that Mr Ezekiel Adamu, the owner of the event venue, had refused to execute the safety measures outlined by the Commission despite multiple meetings held at the start of the project in order to discuss safety violations discovered at the location. He continued; “It has become important and pertinent to close the facility until all violations have been remedied to avoid users, especially youngsters, from additional exposure to risk and to also ensure that sub-sequent lined-up events are secure for Lagos residents.” No person or organisation, according to the director general, is bigger than the State, which will always safeguard Lagosians’ safety while they go about celebrating the holiday season. He also issued a warning to venues in Lagos that do not follow the state safety regulations for events and asked locals to socialise appropriately.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...