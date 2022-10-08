Revenge of the Elders of Zion, implausible acts of courage

Recently, Freehand Studios, an African digital arts and social impact studio released TRUST – a graphic novel, motion comic and NFT collection created by Chief Nyamweya, Anne Connelly and Sarah Mallia. Freehand Studios hopes to inspire young Africans to reimagine and build alternative and decentralised futures.

Trust is the story of Moraa, a young activist, who together with the Sankofa collective, use the power of blockchain technology to protect their community from cultural and ecological destruction. It uses the power of storytelling to explore themes of corruption, cultural and ecological preservation, historical injustices, communal trust, and land ownership. Set in a fictional African Republic, Trust is a gripping story of a young whistleblower, Moraa, who uncovers a plot by one of the most powerful men in the country to illegally acquire the oil-rich Olorur Valley in Wahengaland. With the help of her community and blockchain technology, she goes on a perilous journey to protect her homeland – the last autonomous region in the country – from cultural and ecological destruction at the hands of the ruthless oligarch, Max.

Along their journey, they learn about the power of blockchain to organise, fundraise and transform their future. “Young Africans are hungry for a vision of an African future rooted in trust, sustainability and freedom from unaccountable state power. It is the desire to satisfy this hunger with a story of a practicable grassroots alternative that led us to create this transmedia project called Trust, said Chief Nyamweya, the co-founder of Freehand Studios. “We wanted to use the power of storytelling to speak to readers and viewers about blockchain technology, inspiring them to see a decentralised future rooted in justice and ecological sustainability.”

The Trust graphic novel is co-authored by Chief Nyamweya, a Kenyan writer and illustrator, best known for his masterful Black & White illustrated Graphic Novels and Anne Connelly, the founder of Exponential Technologies Inc, a company dedicated to blockchain education. Since its inception in 2019, Trust has received overwhelming support from the blockchain community from across Africa and around the world. They have partnered with blockchain education providers from Kenya, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa, as well as several blockchain media outlets.

“We have received support from blockchain communities including Algorand Foundation, Interchain Foundation, Gitcoin Grants, Consensys, Cardano Foundation, Conflux Network, the Graph Foundation, the Foundation for Art and Blockchain, and Africalia, a sign that there is support for Trust’s message from across the industry. According to Anne Connelly; “This is evidence that graphic novels and motion comics can be used as both entertainment and educational tools that allow readers and viewers to use visual elements to support the synthesis of complex concepts.”

Launched at an event that attracted Nairobi’s vibrant tech and creative communities, the novel & motion comic are being distributed freely worldwide via online platforms including webtoons, You- Tube and the Trust website. “In order to reach more audiences across the continent, we decided to adapt the graphic novel into a motion comic which is being released along with the graphic novel,” said Sarah Mallia, co-founder of Freehand Studios and producer of Trust Motion Comic. “We are proud to have worked with prominent Kenyan actors such as Melvin Alusa, Ngwatilo Mawiyoo, Nick Ndeda, Sitawa Namwalie, Tana Kioko, Elsaphan Njora and Aroji Otieno whose voices have brought the pages of this graphic novel to life and made this a truly African story.” Freehand Studios aims to inspire young Africans to engage in the positive transformation of their societies, Anne & chief’s vision for Trust is that millions will have access to inspiring and culturally relevant stories that allow them to reimagine their own futures. A unique NFT collection from the Trust story universe is now available. The graphic novel & motion comic to be distributed as free to download across Africa & worldwide via online platforms including webtoons, YouTube and the Trust website.

