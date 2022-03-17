Revenue allocation: Endless quest for fair, equitable formula

For nearly two decades, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has been toiling to provide a fresh revenue formula to replace the subsisting one to no end, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

For the Executive Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Elias Mbam, an engineer, his most cherished wish is to bequeath a lasting legacy on the Commission. Mban served out his first tenure in November 2015, but President Muhammadu Buhari re-appointed him in 2016 for the second and final term. One of the legacies Mban wants to leave behind at the Commission is birthing a new revenue formula for the three tires of governments. Regrettably, replacing the current formula with a fresh one is an exercise on a long race, dating back to the tenure of the late Hamman Tukur, a former CEO of the Commission.

The beginning

RMAFC is the government’s agency with a mandate to determine appropriate revenue formula for the three tiers of government. It is also assigned the role of fixing remuneration of political office holders and some categories of government officers. Its other mandates, as defined in the agency’s statutory Act, include but not limited to monitoring accruals to and disbursement of revenue from the federation account, review, from time-to-time, revenue allocation formula and principles in operation to ensure conformity with changing realities. The Commission advises federal and state governments on fiscal efficiency and methods by which their revenue can be increased and determines the remuneration appropriate for political office holders, including the president, vice president, governor, deputy governors, ministers, commissioners, special advisers, legislators and other political office holders. The push for new revenue formula didn’t start with Mban. The current revenue formula was conceived in 1999 during the administration of former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. Ditto for the current emolument package of political office holders. The two are to be reviewed every five years. The subsisting revenue allocation formula gives the Federal Government 52.68 per cent, states, 26.72 per cent and local government, 20.60 per cent. In addition, 13 per cent of oil and gas federally collected revenue is returned to the oil-producing states as derivation revenue to compensate for ecological disasters arising from oil production.

Past attempts at review

As stated earlier, push for a review of the subsisting revenue formula started in the days of former President Obasanjo. However, RMAFC, in 2001, saw the need to review the formula for balanced development of the country. The Commission embarked on a nationwide consultation and met with notable figures on the issue. Mban, during one of the briefings on revenue formula, last year, gave a rundown of past efforts. “Proposal for new revenue allocation formula for the three tiers of government (federal, state and local governments) was first made by the Commission in August, 2001, but the recommendation was withdrawn due to the compelling judgment of the Supreme Court on suit No. SC 28/2001 of April 5, 2002, which recognised the beneficiaries of the federation account as federal, states and local governments.

“In December 2002, another proposal for a new revenue allocation formula was presented to the then president, Federal Republic of Nigeria. That formula got to the verge of being passed, but again, the bill elapsed with the expiration of the tenure of the then National Assembly in May 2003. “Furthermore, in 2003, attempts were made by the National Assembly to reconsider the Revenue Formula bill initially submitted, but the efforts were not successful. However, an addendum to the original report was prepared and resubmitted to the National Assembly in September 2004.

“The proposed revenue allocation formula passed through several processes, both in the Senate and especially at the House of Representatives, where a public hearing was conducted in 2006 on the subject. Yet, the formula could not see the light of the day. “Similarly, the Commission, in 2014, made a concerted effort to review the Formula.

All necessary processes required of the Commission were concluded. However, the final process was inconclusive.” Under the current revenue sharing formula, which became effective in 1992, the Federal Government Including Special Funds) takes 52.68 per cent; state governments receive 26.72 per cent; while the 774 local governments take 20.60 per cent.

The RMAFC boss said that his team was determined to give Nigerians a new formula that will reflect current realities in the nation. Mbam said that the current review would focus on the vertical formula, which deals with the allocations to the three tiers of government, describing it as “less controversial.” His word: “The Commission has commenced the process of the review.

The review is focused on the vertical allocation of the revenue allocation formula.” On what would be done to avoid a situation where the Commission would submit a new formula and the president would reject it or the National Assembly refuses to pass it, the RMAFC boss said that a lot of sensitisation would be carried out to secure the buyin of various critical stakeholders across the country. According to him, “we have decided to sensitise more people that the revenue formula review does not imply reduction.

It simply implies that we look at the responsibilities of each tier of government and what percentage of the federation revenue would be appropriate for the type of responsibilities of that tier of government. “Because of what we have learnt from past efforts, we have decided to first handle the vertical formula, that is the sharing among the federal, states and local governments. This is not among states and local governments and we think that this will be less controversial.”

Essence of review

The Commission said review of existing formula was imperative due to a number of reasons. Mban, in one of the interactive sessions, provided a background. According to him, “the political structure of the country has since changed with the creation of six additional states in 1996, which brought the number of states to 36. Correspondingly, the number of local governments also increased from 589 to 774. “There have been some considerable changes arising from the policy reforms that altered the relative share of responsibilities of the various tiers of government, including the controversies over funding of primary education, primary health care.

Inadequate/decaying infrastructure and heightened widespread internal security challenges across the country.” On why the Commission needed to embark on a holistic review rather than re-present the one that was not passed in 2014, Mbam said: “We cannot use the 2014 formula because a lot of things have changed. “If not for anything, security problems have changed, ecological problems have changed, there are so many factors that have changed between 2014 and now. So, it may not be right to adopt fully what was obtained in 2014 and apply it fully by 2021. We need to look at it again and then come up with the current realities in the review.”

Missing deadline

The Commission had set last year December as the deadline for presenting a new revenue formula to President Muhammadu Buhari, but could not meet up. A senior official of the Commission had told this medium then that the assigned committee “is putting final touches to it. The date is not sacrosanct. If you give December a date, it may happen before December or a few days after December. All I can tell you is both the Commission and the committee are working assiduously to deliver on it. It will be transmitted to the president who will send it to the National Assembly.” Latest information on the revenue formula available to New Telegraph showed that the Commission had shifted the battle to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

“We finished everything about the new revenue formula before last Yuletide season. We were waiting for its presentation to Mr. President, but that didn’t happen before the end of 2021. You ask me where we are now about it. “We have written to the president through the SGF to give us a date for the presentation. “As soon as they respond, we will present it to the president. The new formula had been ready since December before we proceeded on Yuletide,” said the source, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity.

Last line

Attempt by the revenue Commission to produce an equitable, fair and just revenue formula is one exercise that has dragged for decades. It’s high time the Commission closed all gaps stalling production of a fresh formula.

