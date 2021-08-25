Revenue boost: Importers oppose FG’s anti-theft database

Despite complaints by stakeholders, the Federal Government has created a new database for imported vehicles aimed at checkmating duty evasion and theft, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Stakeholders have said that the recent introduction of the National Vehicle Registry (VREG) initiative by the Federal Government will lead to additional cost on vehicle clearing at the port.

The scheme is powered by interconnected interactions of key agencies, parties and stakeholders and it is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with Nigeria Customs Service and state governments.

Government had said that the introduction of VREG was initiated to provide a single database for the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and to reduce vehicle theft, enhance national security and generate revenue for government.

Complaints

While the ministry projected a five per cent increase in the nation’s yearly revenue with the newly introduced VREG, factional Chairman of Tin Can Island chapter of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Mr Ojo Akintoye, however, said that clearing agents would not support the scheme, if any charges is attached to VREG.

According to him, there is no need for the Federal Government to say that every incoming vehicle into the country must be registered, saying that the law allows that a car could spend between a period of three to six months before getting registered.

It was learnt that clearing agents now spend as much as N25,000 to register for VREG recently launched at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) in Lagos, and it has also become a prerequisite for taking delivery of vehicles at the various seaports.

Issue

Regardless of the objection, the ministry noted that 45 per cent of imported vehicles into the country were smuggled, while 40 per cent, which mostly evade Customs duty, are stolen.

For instance, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, said that a case study revealed that between October 2018 and September 2019, the country recorded over 1.8 trillion naira value of used vehicle importation, noting that Nigeria is the hub of stolen vehicles as Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the country are usually unregistered.

Consequently, the minister explained that vehicles within the shores of Nigeria could not be traced. Represented by a Director in the ministry, Hajia Fatima Hayatu, the minister said at a seminar in Kano that the statistics also showed that the most populous black nation imported 400,000 automobiles between 2015 and 2020.

Explanation

She said: “The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, launched VREG, which is a national repository of vehicular information that seems to provide a single platform through which all relevant agencies shall reference vehicular data with a view to ascertaining ownership and value information.

“The data process will also enable capturing of vehicular exchanges and utilising of VIN in Nigeria. Additional value is also accruable to the Federal Government, state governments and related agencies via this policy.

“The VREG will serve as a single source of validation at the point of vehicle registration, while capturing and storing all information over the life cycle of the vehicle.”

Road map

The minister said the stakeholder relationships that will facilitate the achievement of VREG’s goals included interchange of information with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and state revenue systems on nationwide vehicle registration, ownership, history, and for proper road traffic regulation and violation enforcement.

Also, she listed the stakeholder relationships to include providing the Nigerian Customs with guidance in all clearing, duties, registration and redistribution of vehicle, targeted at ensuring that all vehicles are traceable and taxable.

According to her: “This is also to generate more revenues; aggregation and regularisation of vehicle insurance across the country when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is integrated into VREG.”

Other aims of the stakeholder relationships include communication between Central Bank of Nigeria’s movable asset registry and VREG, provision of dynamic records of vehicular assets to boost lendability to Nigerians; integration with Nigeria Police Force and security agencies such as Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), to facilitate robust nationwide vehicular tracking, and comprehensive theft and other vehicle-related crimes reporting.

The minister added: “The national vehicle registry policy of the Federal Government would, among others, serve as a single source of validation at the point of vehicle registration while capturing and storing all vehicular information over the life cycle of every vehicle for the purpose of effective motor vehicle administration, ensuring the enforceability of penalties placed on vehicles by regulators across board and ensuring accurate monitoring, documentation and tracking of vehicular activities across the nation to enhance national security.

“Since the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is saddled with the responsibility of managing the nation’s finances and revenue streams in the midst of dwindling revenue orchestrated by falling oil prices, mono economy and further worsened by revenue leakages from unplugged loopholes such as Customs duty payment evasion, it became imperative that government be responsive to these issues.”

Last line

Accurate monitoring, documentation and tracking of vehicles across the country should be enforced in order to enhance national security and ensure the success of the policy.

