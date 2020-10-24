News

Revenue boost: Kwara Customs generates N2.7bn in Q3

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara State Area Command, generated a total sum of N2.7 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government between July and September.

 

Recall that this year’s revenue target for the com- mand was put at a little above N8 billion, out of which the command has so far raked in a little above N5 billion, representing 62.9 per cent of the total revenue expected from the Command.

 

A statement issued yesterday by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chado Zakari, said since the creation of the command in July 2019, under the watch of Comptroller H. B. Ahmed, the command had so far generated N7.4 billion and remitted same to the federation account.

On this feat, Ahmed said: “While I consider over N7 billion revenue generated as a laudable feat, it doesn’t call for complacency on our part. It is only a reminder to do more in our national interest to support the country’s economic wellbeing.

 

“It is instructive to point out that the revenue feat was achieved as a result of concerted and pragmatic efforts of all the officers and men of the Command, particularly for their hard work and dedication to duty.

 

“I reiterate again that I am wholly committed, alongside the Command, to achieving maximum collection of all revenues due to the government through Customs duties in my Command and prevent any form of leakage.”

During the period under review, the statement disclosed that 21 different seizures were made, comprising rice, vegetable oil and used vehicles, among others.

 

The breakdown, according to the statement, includes 1,023 bags of foreign parboiled rice with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N18 million, 11 fairly used vehicles with DPV of N6, 972,500.00, general merchandise with DPV of N86,400.00, adding that the total DPV of all the seized items amounted to N35,495,000.00.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Osun moves to boost revenue

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO

The Osun state Government has assured of its commitment to boost the state’s revenue profile for socio-economic growth. Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the assurance during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) who were in the state on two day sensitization tour.   Oyebamiji said […]
News

NGO, wife of slain Nigerian in UK, seek reparative justice

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Against the backdrop of the worldwide protest tagged #Blacklivesmatter, to fight for justice for slain African American, George Floyd in the United States, a Nongovernmental Organisation (NGO), LoveAfricans Organization, is set to revisit the case of Mr. Frank Obameriata Ogboru, an indigene of Delta State, who was killed by police men in London.   The […]
News

COVID-19: Face shields not sufficient for protection –NMA

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa

  About two weeks ago, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), urged Nigerians not to use face shields without a face mask.   The agency, while issuing the warning via a tweet on Monday, July 13, noted that face shields alone cannot prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Irrespective of this warning, which […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: