Revenue: FG agencies’ collection cost rise 28.24% to N422.39bn

Major revenueg e n e r a t i n g agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received a total of N422.39billion as revenue collection cost from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) last year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the agencies received N79.41 billion, N110.91billion, N126.29billion and N105.78billion in Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4’22, respectively. This means that that they collected a total of N422.39 billion as revenue collection cost from the FAAC in 2022. It also means that the total amount received by the agencies as revenue collection cost last year was N93.02 billion or 28.24 per cent higher than the N329.37 billion that they got in 2021. Similarly, the agencies’ collection cost last year is N193.62billion or 84.63 per cent higher than the N228.77 billion they received in 2020.

Further analysis of NBS data shows that the FIRS, NCS and the DPR received a cumulative sum of N220.39billion as cost of revenue collection in 2019. Availabledataindicatesthat of the three key revenue generating agencies of the government, the FIRS’ collection cost is the highest. For instance, the Service received N85.95billion as collection cost in H1’22 compared with N60.31billion and N44.06billion for the NCS and the DPR respectively. In 2021, the FIRS’ collection cost was also the highest at N142.8 billion, up by 27.5 per cent from N111.97 billion in 2020. It was followed by the NCS with collection cost of N99.91 billionandtheDPRwithN83.51 billion.

The FIRS is empowered by law to retain seven per cent of the revenue it generates as cost of revenuecollection, whilethe NCS and the DPR are both entitled to four per cent. According to the Section 15 (a) of the FIRS (establishment) Act, the major source of funding for the agency is “a percentage as determined by the National Assembly of all nonoil and gas revenue collected by the service which may be appropriated by the National Assembly for the capital and recurrent expenditures of the Service.” Last Monday, the FIRS announced that it netted its highest revenue collection ever in history with collection of over N10 trillion in 2022. Special Assistant to FIRS ChairmanonMedia, Johannes Wojuola, whodisclosedthisina statement, saidof the N10.1 trillioncollected, oilaccountedfor N4.09trillionandnon-oil, N5.96 trillion revenues as against a target of N10.44 trillion. According to the breakdown, Companies Income Tax contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax (VAT)-N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy- N125.67 billion andEarmarked Taxes, N353.69 billion. Specifically, the statement said: “Non-oil taxes contributed 59 per cent of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41% of total collection.”

In the “FIRS 2022 Performance Update,” report also released last Monday, the Service noted that its management led by Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, had over the last two years, introduced reformswhichwereproducing results. “The reforms introduced at different times from 2020 are gradually yielding fruits. By the close of 2022, the Service had fully restructured the administration of the Service for maximum efficiency and achieved internal cohesion such that all functional units areworkinginunisontowards the achievement of set goals. “The Service had also automated most of the administrative and operational processes. A major leap was the full deployment of the TaxPro Max for end-to-end administration of taxes in June 2021. The module for the automated TCC went live 1st January 2023 while taxpayers had already downloaded over 1,000 TCCs thisyear withouthavingtovisit FIRS office,” the report said. It also noted that the Service had operationalised its data mining and analysis system thereby allowing for databacked taxpayer profiling.

