Revenue: FG to deploy fresh solution to boost excise, tax

To mitigate dwindling revenue and boost nonoil revenue streams, the Federal Government is considering deploying an integrated secure, track and trace solution to boost revenue earnings through excise and tax collection. The Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Michael Ohiani, revealed the plan when he presentedOutlineBusinessCase (OBC) compliance certificate to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed. Astatementissued by ICRC’ Acting Head, Media and Publicity, Manji Yarling, quoted Ohiani as saying that PPP solution, whichwilladopttheBuild, Operate and Transfer option, would allow the Federal Government, throughtheMinistry of Finance, toestablishaneffective and non-intrusive control on a broad range of goods and services subject to excise duty, safetyandstandards.

