Metro & Crime

Revenue fraudsters on the prowl in Abuja, FCT warns residents

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday alerted residents of Abuja that revenue fraudsters have reappeared on the streets, extorting money from unsuspecting entrepreneurs and others.

This alarm was raised by the Director, FCTA Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage, Dr BabaGana Adam. He said that while efforts are being made to bring the fraudsters and revenue impostors to book, residents should be very vigilant to identify such people and also report them.

Adam also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of Federal Capital Territory Administration signage bill that will make DOAS full agency.

He said, “Within the span of 24 hours yesterday, more than 10 business owners in the FCT called me to complain about harassment by the impostors within the city, which is against advert law.

“They established them- selves as another agency within strategic places in AMAC and carry out a lot of sad events. “Any person that does business with unscrupulous elements in the name of paying revenue, does that at his or her risk. “We have discovered extortions by touts masquerading as agents of the Federal Capital Territory and asked them to steer clear, but they don’t want to steer clear. We won’t give up till the right thing is done”

