Revenue: Job loss discrepancies among breadmakers in Nigeria

Challenges

Bread is one of the most common meals in every Nigerian home. Its easy availability and low cost have undoubtedly led to a large number of individuals turning to it when they are in desperate need of food. The recent increase in the price of bread ingredients have caused several bread manufacturers to leave the profession because the revenue is less than the expense. Nigerian wheat production, one of the main components in bread making, has not achieved any breakthroughs. According to information obtained by Arise TV from the Federal Budget Office, Nigeria’s budget allocation for wheat from 2015 to 2022 is N12.9 billion. With 420,000MT of wheat produced and 6.5 million MT imported in 2020, according to the wheat metric, food prices have skyrocketed, with bread being one of the key foods mostly impacted.

Stakeholders views

Engr. Emmaunuel Onuorah, president of the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria, spoke with Arise in an interview about the reasons why individuals are abandoning the sector and the causes of increase in bread prices in the nation. Engr. Emmanuel Onuorah was asked a question by the Arise TV host. He continued, “Can you tell us some of the issues you are being faced with. In his query, flour is one of the largest cost implications in the growth of bread price. In his reply, Engr Emmanuel claimed that the difficulties are enormous and that they can be distilled into the phrase. “Basically, the difficulties are when the cost and your revenue do not match, which will undoubtedly result in a deficit and you are in a problem,” he said.

Important facts

He added that such a business will not be sustainable because you might need to obtain capital from outside the company to recapitalize it. Additionally, he argued that the rise in prices of other ingredients, such as sugar, which is the second-most important ingredient in the production of bread is also a problem. In his position, the price of sugar has risen by 3,000 naira in the past month, and there is a threat of further increment. He also revealed the use of mechanized equipment by his association to make bread and this prompted the host to fol- Bread factory Bread sellers low up with another question on where the automated devices were being made?

Foreigns impacts

In his response, Onuorah disclosed that foreign nations such as China, Turkey, Taiwan, and others manufacture the mechanical devices. Additionally, he noted that although the locals have attempted to create some of these instruments through improvisation, they have fallen short of the necessary standards, which is hurting their companies. The host also inquired as to the likely resolution to the industry’s problems associated with wheat, flour, sugar, and automated equipment. Responding, Engr. Onuorah noted that the problem begins with the wheat. He said in January of this year, a ton of wheat cost about N30,000, whereas it now costs N33000 and that 60 per cent of the ingredients used to make bread are at risk of price increases. He claimed that the unpredictability of the price increase has rendered them powerless to anticipate and plan for the future. Additionally, he mentioned that the price of sugar has recently increased by 400– 5000 naira, compared to the beginning of the year. “You can be confident that your long-term plan will be derailed by this extraordinary price increase”, he said. “Even the preservatives being used have become more expensive and some of them are even using eggs in bread production, the cost of which has increased. The voids it has caused in the industry have persisted for a very long time and there is no sign of them closing”, he added.

Possible outlook

Onuorah also underscored the impact this undeniable problem was having on his own factory by mentioning that it used to employ 180 people, but that number has since been reduced to 50, meaning that 130 people have lost their jobs. He went on to say that it would be impossible for bread producers to raise worker salaries or even be able to afford to pay up their wages or monthly incomes if they were unable to raise the price of bread and the costs of producing it. He claimed that many manufacturers in the sector have closed down since there were up to 36,000 members four years ago, but there are now often fewer than 10,000 members. In his interview, he mentioned that one of Nigeria’s largest bread manufacturers had shut down (but he would not give his name). A point of discontent in the company is the ongoing job losses. because your income cannot cover with the expenditure.

Way forward

When asked of what would be his top priority if he was chanced to meet with Nigeria’s Presidentelect, Onuorah said his priority will be on lessening the burden placed on his members by instability in forex. He noted that foreign exchange is crucial because it creates an encouraging atmosphere for wheat importers. He noted that the Federal Government receives 30 per cent of the wheat imported from the UK and other countries, along with 15 per cent for developmentrelated expenses and 15 per cent for customs duties. Onuorah revealed that the Bakers’ Association has been pleading with the Federal Government via various channels to eliminate the 15 per cent for development level in order to stabilize the price of wheat imports into the nation at a reasonable level, but the effort has been fruitless. Lastly, Onuorah was questioned over the usage of cassava flour in place of wheat flour. He replied that cassava could never be since it is rotten, which gives it a sour taste and lowers the quality of the bread but no more than 10% of cassava should be added. In his submission, he implores the incoming Government to pay attention to this unpleasant situation facing the bread making industry