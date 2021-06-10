Revenue leakages: Reps ask FIRS chair to resign

The Public Account Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives, yesterday urged the executive chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Alhaji Muhammad Manman Nami to resign if he cannot discharge his constitutional responsibilities. Chairman of PAC, Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), gave the order while ruling on the failure of Nami to honour the invitation of the parliament currently probing the huge dwindling revenues of the Federal Government as reported by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The committee also gave Nami 18 hours within which to appear before it or be sanctioned accordingly. The FIRS boss was billed to appear before the committee on nonpayment of taxes to the government by three foreign firms, Indorama Petrochemical, Indorama Fertilizer and Petrochemical Ltd and OIS Indorama Eleme Port-Harcourt but he was absent and sent a representation.

