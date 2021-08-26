News

Revenue projection: Reps applaud Kyari, NNPC GMD

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of RepresentativesCommitteeonFinance yesterday hailed the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, for providing detailed explanationsonsomeburning oil Industry issues. Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, gave the commendation at the ongoing interaction with MDAs on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP in Abuja. He commended the NNPC GMD for providing an indepth explanation and insider perspective on some issues surroundingtheoperationsof theNNPCandtheoilindustry. Hesaid:“You havemade our day.

The committee is better informed based on explanations provided by the GMD.” Kyari had in his presentation, provided a base oil price scenario in the medium term as follows: $57 per barrel for 2022, $61 per barrel for 2023 and $62 per barrel for 2023. He explained that the assumptions were arrived at after a careful appraisal of the three-year historical dated Brent Oil Price average of $59.07 per barrel premised on Platts Spot Prices.

Kyari said: “Price growth is to be moderated by the lingering concerns over COVID-19, increased energy efficiency, switching due to increased utilization of gas and alternatives for electricity generation. These are reflected in the Medium Term Revenue Framework.” On the perennial issue of smuggling of petroleum products, Kyari implored the National Assembly to come to the aid of the corporation in battling the menace, noting that the Corporation, based on the directive of Mr. President, had mobilised some Federal Agencies like the Customs, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Our Reporters

