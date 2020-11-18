Revenue remittance: Reps move to quiz heads of agencies

In the last one week, the House of Representatives has summoned top officials from the executive over nonremittance of funds due for government coffers. PHILIP NYAM reports

Apart from lawmaking and representation, the legislature is charged with oversight and investigation of activities of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and one committee that is saddled with the responsibility of looking into government accounts is the Public Accounts Committee, which is statutorily headed by an opposition lawmaking.

The wisdom behind the appointment of an opposition legislator to be in charge of the committee is to ensure transparency, accountability and forestall any tendency to compromise the impartiality of the panel. For some time now, the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee led by Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) has been considering queries from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, which were issued against some MDAs.

Some of these queries bordered on embezzlement, nonretirement of accounts, allegations of corruption and sundry financial malfeasance. In the past one week, the committee has had cause to summon the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed; Director General of Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze and the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Ahmed Idris. The invitation is in connection with allegations of non-audit of 801 MDAs and110 foreign missions since 2017.

The House Public Accounts Committee was shocked that the Office of Accountant General of the Federation could be so derelict in its duties by failing to audit accounts of key government agencies for three years.

At the committee’s sitting last week, the lawmakers also expressed displeasure over non-provision of required funds for the recruitment of 611 new staff needed to bridge the manpower shortfall in the office of the Auditor General of the Federation despite obtaining waiver from the Head of Service of the Federation since 2017.

Hon. Oke observed that “a very critical professional body is being under-funded. Even in fund allocation for the budget, the Director- General of the Budget Office has intentionally and deliberately underfunded the office of the Auditor General, so that it won’t be able to discharge its duties and uncover all the illegal criminal activities and looting going on in the country.”

He added: “On what basis would you be funding agencies that have no value to the economy at the detriment of the Auditor General office? From the presentation of the Auditor General, it is clear that he is understaffed, he needs over 600 workers.

It will interest you to know that the entire Zamfara State has just on staff; how do we run a country like this?

“Even in the 2020 budget, the Auditor General is struggling; funds are yet to be released to him 100 per cent. There are critical activities of the office of the Auditor General.

Aside financial auditing, we have programmes’ auditing, we have project auditing, value for money, but the Auditor General is unable to do all these, he’sunderfunded. “So we’ve resolved to invite the Minister of Finance, the Director of Budget Office, Accountant General of the Federation, Head of Service and Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission to cause appearance before this committee.

One, to find out why the Director of Budget has refused to fund the Auditor General’s office in the area of personnel cost. They have no functional vehicles, personnel of other agencies that you expect the Auditor General to go and audit, earn better than staff of Auditor General’s office.

“This is a very critical office that we need to wage war against corruption in the land. We would continue to escalate this matter until it gets to the hearing of Mr. President, that Auditor General’s office is grossly underfunded.

There’s no government that has not put in place programmes for youth empowerment, training and development but all the funds allocated for these programmes. Can the Auditor General trace and track them without personnel, without equipment, so as to ensure value for money?

“Personnel of agencies that you asked Auditor General to go and audit earn better than the personnel of Auditor General, to the extent that Nigerian Youths and younger ones are not even interested in going to work with the Auditor General, they prefer to go to NCC, they prefer to go to paramilitary agencies, CBN, FIRS, just because working with Auditor General’s office you cannot earn a living wage.”

To this end, the committee mandated the Accountant General of the Federation to release with immedi-ate effect all funds required for the exercise.

As the issue of non-auditing of over 801 MDAs was still raging, the House Public Accounts Committee stumbled on another disturbing discovery of non-remittance of N3.235 trillion ($19.253 billion) revenue that accrued from sales of crude oil in 2014.

Consequently, it resolved to summon the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Mele Kyari and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

This summons came on the heels of an earlier warning issued to the NNPC GMD by the committee for failing to honour a previous invitation extended to him over illegal withdrawals of $20.301 billion from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) dividends account.

Details of the query on the N3.235 trillion from the Office of the Auditor General show that from the “examination of NNPC mandates to CBN on Domestic Crude Oil Sales and Reconciliation Statement of Technical Committee of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in January, 2014 that a total sum of N3,234,577,666,791.35 was not remitted to the Federation Account by NNPC within the period under review.”

The findings further showed that the “cost estimated for crude and product losses was N55,964,682,158.99 which is about 50 per cent of pipeline management cost of N110,402,541,010.88, names of contractors, location and amount paid to each for the pipeline Maintenance were not sighted for audit verification.”

The audit query read in part.: “Over 31% (N826,506,271,231.26 divided by N2,636,390,514,777.18 multiply by 100 per cent) of the realized crude sales for the year were earmarked as other expenses apart from direct cost of productions stated in NNPC reports for the year 2014. The breakdown of other expenses was not provided for audit.

“From the above analysis, it means that the Federation Account is losing 31 per cent (N826,506,271,231.26) being additional estimated cost from the total amount that should have accrue to Federation Account.

“From the total revenue of N3,234,577,666,791.35 as at 14th January, 2015 payable to the Federation Account by NNPC during the year, the Corporation deducted the sum of N826,506,271,231.26) i.e N660,139,048,061.39, N55,964,682,158.99 and N110,402,541,010.88) for subsidy estimate, crude and product losses and pipeline management cost) respectively at source thereby resulting to net amount withheld figure of N2,408,041,395,560.33 shown in the above table to the Federation Account.

All these deductions at source by NNPC were not approved by FAAC.” While requesting the Accountant General of the Federation to inform the NNPC Group Managing Director to explain the flagrant attitude of withholding domestic crude oil sales revenue by NNPC, which should be refunded immediately, the Office of Auditor General observed that there was no positive response on similar issue raised in 2012. To this end, it asked the NNPC Group Managing Director to “provide names of the contractors, location, amount paid, to each for the pipeline maintenance for verification.

The process being used by PPPRA for the repayment of subsidy to the oil marketers should be used for NNPC instead of the latter deducting the subsidy at source; stop deduction at source by NNPC henceforth as this is a contravention of Section 162(1) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates that “all revenue proceeds should be paid to the Federation Account’.”

While reviewing the response of the Accountant General of the Federation, Hon. Oke and members of his committee argued that the NNPC and CBN should cause appearance in persons as the Accountant General cannot provide sufficient evidence on the audit query of such magnitude. However, it is left to be seen whether the personalities summoned will honour the invitation because the issues at stake are huge.

