Revenue: Reps’ll support RMAFC for efficient allocation –Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has assured the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) of support in strengthening the delivery of its core mandate of mobilising revenue for the government. Gbajabiamila, spoke yesterday in Abuja when he received a delegation from the commission at the National Assembly. He cited the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution and other relevant laws to strengthen RMAFC and also expand the scope of revenue available to the three tiers of government as an example.

The delegation was led by the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu. “It is revenue that takes a country from point to point; for any country that wants to grow, revenue is key to nation-building. “That iswhyRMAFCis an essential component of the government in this country,” Gbajabiamila stated. The speaker said the National Assembly made a lot of amendments in the ongoing constitution review to improve the work of the RMAFC, including new allocations to tiers of government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...