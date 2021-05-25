Revenue shortfall: SEC set to downsize

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may be considering downsizing its workforce to cut cost in the face of dwindling revenue.

Director General of SEC, Mallam Lamido Yuguda gave the hint Tuesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on finance, investigating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) revenue remittances into the Federation Account.

Represented by SEC’s Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr Ibrahim Boyi, Yuguda said the Commission was determined to boost its revenue and reduce the cost of operation.

He said: “Unfortunately, almost 80% of our cost is staff costs. So we need to find a way of chopping off that cost and I think work is already going on. We are top heavy, almost 50% of our staff are from senior managers.

“So that’s the mandate I think we have taken as management and the board and I’m sure in the matter of a few months, we’ll be able to come with a solution but the idea really is to make the Commission more sustainable and make sure that our revenue is going forward.”

Speaking specifically on remittances to the Federation Account, Boyi noted that: “We have reconciled fully up to 2018 and, you know, in 2020 there was a new directive by the Federal Government that whether you are self funding agency or not, 25% of Revenue that hits your TSA will be deducted and that has been going on.”

Like this: Like Loading...