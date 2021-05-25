News

Revenue shortfall: SEC set to downsize

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may be considering downsizing its workforce to cut cost in the face of dwindling revenue.
Director General of SEC, Mallam Lamido Yuguda gave the hint Tuesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee on finance, investigating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) revenue remittances into the Federation Account.
Represented by SEC’s Executive Commissioner for Corporate Services, Mr Ibrahim Boyi, Yuguda said the Commission was determined to boost its revenue and reduce the cost of operation.
He said: “Unfortunately, almost 80% of our cost is staff costs. So we need to find a way of chopping off that cost and I think work is already going on. We are top heavy, almost 50% of our staff are from senior managers.
“So that’s the mandate I think we have taken as management and the board and I’m sure in the matter of a few months, we’ll be able to come with a solution but the idea really is to make the Commission more sustainable and make sure that our revenue is going forward.”
Speaking specifically on remittances to the Federation Account, Boyi noted that: “We have reconciled fully up to 2018 and, you know, in 2020 there was a new directive by the Federal Government that whether you are self funding agency or not, 25% of Revenue that hits your TSA will be deducted and that has been going on.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Civil Society Groups Lament Over Politics of Witch-hunt in Cross River, Defends Akpanke

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A coalition, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance, CSGGG has lamented over what it called ‘politics of witch-hunt’ in Cross River state ahead of the 2023 general elections. The group was reacting to recent media reports claiming a former official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Peter Akpanke, was dismissed from the anti-graft […]
News

Education centre suicide bombing kills 24, students among the victims

Posted on Author Reporter

  A suicide bombing at an education centre in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul killed 24 people including teenage students and wounded dozens more on Saturday, officials said. A Ministry of Interior spokesman, Tariq Arian, said security guards had identified a bomber who detonated explosives in the street outside the Kawsar-e Danish centre. Most of the victims […]
News Top Stories

‘Nigeria loses N17bn ‘stolen’ assets to UK, UAE yearly’

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

In spite of the much touted anti-corruption war by the current administration, about N17 billion worth of assets are reportedly stolen by public officials in Nigeria and laundered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom (UK), annually. The revelation came as 13 security chiefs and other public officials from Nigeria were allegedly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica