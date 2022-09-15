Revenue Shortfall: Senate wants revitalisation of cocoa, groundnut, rubber plantations

As means to diversify the economy, the Senate, yesterday, called for a revitalisation of government owned Cocoa, Groundnut, Rubber and Palm oil plantations in the country as alternative to crude oil. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, made the call during the second day of the interactive session with MDAs on 2023- 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper. (MTEF-FSP). He pointed out that the call to diversify from crude oil to other agricultural products became imperative as a result of the increasing dwindling revenue profile of the nation. The lawmaker said there was a new economic order in Nigeria that required MDAs to think of alternatives to improve the revenue profile of the country. He also said the emphasis at the moment was how best to earn more foreign exchange, adding that cocoa, groundnut and palm oil were major foreign exchange sources for Nigeria in the past. “We are having a shortfalls in daily crude oil production and so we must make frantic steps to bring back the groundnut, cocoa, rubber and palm oil produce to earn more foreign exchange for Nigeria.”

