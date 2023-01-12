Reverse N500,000 fine on Ebonyi schools, Ogah tells WAEC

Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Chinedu Ogah, has called on West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to immediately reverse the N500,000 sanctions placed on some schools in the state for alleged examination malpractices.

The council had withheld the results of some schools in the state last year and sectioned each of the schools with a fine of N500,000 for alleged malpractices. Ogah, who has been angry over WAEC’s action since last year; threatened to institute legal action against the examination body. In a statement yesterday, he called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to sanction WAEC for derailing its administrative mandate. He wondered why students of Ebonyi State origin would be made to pass through such difficult situations after registering and sitting for WAEC examination with their counterparts from other states of the federation.

He added that if the development was not given the attention it requires, it could lead to youth restiveness and proliferation of other social vices among youths in the state. “I want to call on the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to immediately release the remaining part of the results belonging to indigenes of Ebonyi State.”

