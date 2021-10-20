Arts & Entertainments

Reversing future disaster, four climate artists showcases Art for Climate Change

An exhibition of works by four climate artists that completed the ‘Art for Climate Change’, hosted recently by the British Deputy High Commissioner Ben Llewellyn-Jones, at his Residence in Lagos, Nigeria, again brought to the fore the need for global action on climate change.

 

The art exhibition, tagged “Naija Climate Now; Race to Zero-Emission”, is a build-up to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 1-12 November 2021.

 

The four climate artists completed the ‘Art for Climate Change’ on 17 Canvas to showcase sustainable art that aims to provoke innovative responses on enhancing climate resilience, green economic recovery, and low-carbon development for Nigeria and worldwide. The paintings were divided into four categories: Limiting Global Temperature by 1.5 °C; Climate Adaptation; Climate Finance; and Collaborations.

 

According to the Project Director of Solution17 for Climate Action and Naija Climate Now, Foluke Michael, “A Life of Our Planet’ by Sir David Attenborough provoked and inspired the artists and innovators to produce 17 works of art, scheduled for virtual exhibition by November 1, 2021. Michael, who delivered her speech in a vibrant advocacy tone and poise, made a clarion call to action for everyone to act for Climate Change.

 

She noted that the journey that began in June 2021 has produced 34 Finalists across Nigeria and Four Climate Change Artists. “Why Naija Climate now? Let us take a quick peek into the future: By the 2030s, there’ll be a significant reduction in rainforest until it can no longer produce enough moisture.

 

Species will be lost and increase in the speed of global warming. 2040s- greenhouse gas will be many times more potent than carbon dioxide, thus, accelerating the rate of climate change dramatically.

 

2050s – As the ocean becomes more acidic due to heat, coral reefs die around the world. Fish popu-lations crash significantly. 2080s – Global food production enters a crisis as soils become exhausted by overuse. Pollinating insects disappear. The weather becomes unpredictable. 2100s – Our planet becomes four degrees Celsius warmer. Large parts of the earth are uninhabitable. Millions of people will be rendered homeless.

 

There will be mass extinction everywhere. And our Garden of Eden will be lost,” she said. “Big thanks to Sir David Attenborough for inspiring us at Solution17 for Climate Action. His Documentary – ‘A Life on Our Planet,’  inspired our climate artists to produce 17 Masterpieces! Back at home, we are mobilising everyone across Nigeria to act for Climate Change through Education, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.

 

ART will help us reach our goals pretty quickly.” The Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, in his remark, expressed his confidence in the project, stressing that, “Our actions and inactions are very germane. I know what Lagos State Government is doing in making Lagos to be climate  change resilient,” he said.

 

The Deputy British High Commissioner, in his welcome address, Ben Llewellyn-Jones mirrored the sentiment shared by the project director.

 

“The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties or COP26 which the UK is hosting in Glasgow in just under four weeks from today is an invitation for all of us to rethink our way of life. And we will use our platform at COP26 to focus this ambition,” he said.

 

Also, in her remark, a leading artist, Nike Davies-Okundaye, who also mentored the four artists, commended the artists for their efforts. One of the artists, Anjolaoluwa Olarenwaju, who explored renewable energy in her work, described the exhibition as a unique opportunity.

 

“The CYCDI organised some art competitions in the past and that was how I got developed since I was 9 or 8. As I was growing, I was always part of the art competition and I participated each year and the years when I was above the age, I was called in as a mentor to other younger ones.”

 

For Oluchi Nwaokorie, who is a CEO for a waste management organisation, collecting waste and converting it to art is serious business. “Our last clean-up was in Iwaya. We have converted plastic waste to 3D filament. Everyone can make a difference,’’ she said.

 

Other exhibiting artists are Victory Ashaka and Tobi Titiloye who explored mixed media paintings. Titiloye’s ‘I can’t Breathe’ underscore the need for cleaner earth.

